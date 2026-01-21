Submit Release
K-9Z Launches K-9 Weapon, Explosive, Cadaver, and Scent Detection Services in North Carolina and surrounding areas

Our mission is proactive threat detection; early identification saves lives. Our K-9Z teams deliver accuracy, discretion, and rapid response when it matters most.”
— Gary Pastor / Founder & President
GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-9Z Expands Elite K-9 Weapon, Explosive, Cadaver, and Scent Detection Services Across North Carolina and Surrounding States.

As threats to public safety continue to evolve, the demand for proactive, prevention-focused security solutions has never been greater. K-9Z announced the launch of its elite K-9 weapon detection dogs, explosive detection dogs, cadaver and human remains detection, and scent detection services across North Carolina and surrounding areas.

K-9Z provides highly trained K-9 detection dogs for hire, supporting law enforcement agencies, government facilities, and private organizations with advanced threat detection and search capabilities. Services include firearm and concealed weapon detection, explosive detection, cadaver and human remains detection, missing persons K-9 support, and human scent tracking. Each K-9 team is handled by retired law enforcement and military professionals with real-world operational experience.

“Our mission is proactive threat detection,” said Gary Pastor, military veteran, former Greenville law enforcement officer, and President and Founder of K-9Z. “Early detection saves lives. Our K-9 teams are trained to operate in real-world environments where accuracy, discretion, and rapid response are critical.”
Elite K-9 Detection Services Built for Real-World Environments

K-9Z delivers active K-9 detection services designed to identify threats before incidents occur. Unlike traditional security models that rely on passive monitoring, K-9Z’s trained detection dogs provide a visible and highly effective deterrent while offering unmatched scent-based detection capabilities.

Specializing in but not limited to:
K-9 Weapon Detection for firearms and concealed threats

K-9 Explosive Detection for explosives, IEDs, and suspicious materials

Cadaver and Human Remains Detection

Missing Persons K-9 Search Support

Human Scent Tracking and Scent Detection

Special Assignment Detection Dogs for Hire

Supporting High-Risk and High-Visibility Operations

K-9Z supports a wide range of environments where early threat identification and rapid response are essential, including but not limited to:

Law enforcement agencies and task forces

Federal, state, and local government buildings

Military installations and defense contractors

Schools, colleges, and universities

Churches and places of worship

Hospitals and healthcare systems

Corporate offices and industrial facilities

Critical infrastructure and utilities

Warehouses and logistics centers

Biotech and pharmaceutical facilities

Event venues and large public gatherings

Private security and executive protection operations

Search and rescue and disaster response missions

These partnerships strengthen weapon detection, explosive detection, and missing persons operations by enabling early risk identification, threat mitigation, and coordinated response.

Prevention-First Security That Protects Lives

K-9Z’s expansion reflects a growing shift toward prevention-first security strategies that prioritize early detection over reaction. With trained K-9 teams available throughout North Carolina and surrounding states, K-9Z continues to set the standard for elite K-9 detection dogs for hire.

By combining advanced K-9 training, experienced handlers, and real-world operational readiness, K-9Z delivers trusted detection services designed to protect people, property, and critical assets. We are a team of dedicated and committed individuals to proactive threat detection and public safety.

📞 Phone: 855-243-8599 (2-GETK9Z)
🌐 Website: https://www.nck9z.com

K-9Z Trained. Trusted. Ready.

Gary Pastor
Current Founder, Owner & President of:

NCK9Z
K-9 Weapons & Explosive Detection | Cadaver Detection Dogs
🌐 www.nck9z.com

Private Eyes, Inc.
Private Investigations & Attorney Support
🌐 www.prieyes.com

NC Protection Group
Private Security & Executive Protection
🌐 www.ncprotectiongroup.com

Threat Detection & Safety Services
24/7 Security Camera Live Monitoring | North Carolina–Based Command Center | Walk-Through Metal Detectors | Security Camera Sales
🌐 www.threatdetectionss.com

Nick Lucas
K-9Z
+1 855-243-8599
