Holland Pathways Expands Wichita Campus With New Building to Increase Access to Addiction Treatment

WITCHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Pathways, a trusted provider of evidence-based addiction treatment in Kansas , is proud to announce the expansion of its Wichita campus with the opening of a new, purpose-built facility. The addition allows Holland Pathways to serve more individuals seeking recovery while enhancing the program’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, clinically driven care in a supportive and thoughtfully designed environment.The expanded campus reflects Holland Pathways’ ongoing commitment to accessibility, clinical excellence, and long-term recovery outcomes. With increased capacity and upgraded treatment space, the program is better equipped to meet the rising demand for high-quality addiction treatment across Wichita and the surrounding communities.“Our goal has always been to make effective, addiction treatment more accessible to the people who need it,” said Executive Director, Travis Kalcik. “This expansion gives us the space to do that well, while continuing to invest in the clinical integrity and individualized care our clients and families expect.”To celebrate the campus expansion, Holland Pathways recently hosted a community open house that welcomed referral partners, local leaders, and supporters. The event offered attendees a firsthand look at the new building, opportunities to connect with staff, and a deeper understanding of the program’s clinical philosophy and vision for the future.The new building was designed with both clients and clinicians in mind, supporting a dual-diagnosis treatment environment that prioritizes safety, engagement, and therapeutic efficacy. Expanded programming space allows Holland Pathways to strengthen its delivery of the latest therapeutic modalities while maintaining the individualized approach that has defined the program since its founding.Looking ahead, Holland Pathways views this expansion as a meaningful step in a broader plan for continued growth. Future initiatives will focus on deepening clinical offerings, expanding access points for care, and strengthening community partnerships, all while remaining grounded in data-driven practices and compassionate, person-centered treatment.“As the needs of our community evolve, so must the way we show up for them,” Kalcik added. “This new building is not about growth for growth’s sake. It is about responsibility, readiness, and ensuring that more people have a clear, credible path to recovery.”For more information about Holland Pathways, its services, or admissions, visit https://www.hollandpathways.com

