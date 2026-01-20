Attorney General Hanaway Files Suit Against Advanced Micro Targeting For Refusing To Cooperate With Investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed suit against Advanced Micro Targeting (AMT) to force the out-of-state signature-gathering group operating in Missouri to turn over required documents related to her investigation into its fraudulent business practices. Attorney General Hanaway launched her investigation, filing a Civil Investigative Demand (CID), in November 2025 after a report brought evidence to light that the company had violated multiple Missouri laws by using illegal migrants in connection with its petition signature efforts and failed to disclose workers’ ineligible status to clients.

“My Office has good reason to believe AMT fraudulently employed illegal migrants to collect signatures and advance its agenda on Missouri, and we immediately launched an investigation to reveal the truth,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “However, AMT has blatantly refused to cooperate with our investigation. If there has been any attempt to let unregulated, illegal labor hired by out-of-state interests determine our elections, we will root it out and hold bad actors accountable.”

Advanced Micro Targeting came under fire after allegations surfaced that the organization may have supplied illegal migrants to Missouri clients without disclosing their ineligibility to work, violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which prohibits deception and unfair practices in business transactions.

Missouri law prohibits the hiring or continued employment of unauthorized workers. Under RSMo Section 285.530-Employment of Unauthorized Aliens Prohibited, no business entity or employer shall knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien to perform work within the state of Missouri. Under RSMo Section 577.675-Transportation of an Illegal Alien, a person commits the offense of transportation of an illegal alien if he or she knowingly transports, moves, or attempts to transport or move any illegal alien who is not lawfully present in the United States. The offense of transportation of an illegal alien is a class D felony.

General Hanaway’s lawsuit details how, “AMT did not provide any information in response to the CID on the previously-agreed upon deadline of January 12, 2026. Instead, on January 12, AMT’s counsel emailed a letter to the Attorney General’s Office detailing a litany of objections to the CID’s legality and form.”

“We are taking them to court because Missourians deserve to know whether or not AMT is engaging in illegal activity. Missouri voters deserve transparency and lawful conduct from anyone seeking to influence their elections,” concluded Attorney General Hanaway.

Attorney General Hanaway is requesting the Court to order AMT to produce all communications originally requested.

The lawsuit can be read here.

The Civil Investigative Demand can be read here.