Latino Commission on AIDS Announces Committee Chair and Honorees for 2026 Cielo Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Commission on AIDS and Hispanic Health Network announced today that acclaimed creative artist and author D’angelo Thompson will serve as Chair of the 2026 Cielo Gala Committee, leading the organizations’ highly anticipated annual fundraising event.The Cielo Gala will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, bringing together leaders from the arts, philanthropy, business, and advocacy to celebrate innovation, impact, and community.“It is a profound honor to serve as Chair of the 2026 Cielo Gala Committee,” said Mr. Thompson. “It is a full circle moment, honoring my 30+ years of activism, fundraising, education, and community engagement. Cielo’s work has long been rooted in love, resilience, and the belief that we can design a world without AIDS by working together. The fight is more important now than ever and I am proud to stand with the Latino Commission on AIDS and Hispanic Health Network to ensure that no one is left behind.”The Commission also announced that MISTR, will be honored with the Pioneer Award in recognition of the company’s groundbreaking leadership and transformative impact offering free online access to PrEP, HIV prevention and treatment, STI testing and Hepatitis C testing and treatment via its telehealth platform. The award will be accepted by Tristan Schukraft, CEO of MISTR, whose vision has helped redefine access, equity, and innovation within the healthcare and wellness landscape. MISTR is also supporting the Latino Commission on AIDS as the Corporate Chair of the 2026 Cielo Gala.In addition, the organizations will debut the Creative Visionary Award, inaugurated in 2026 to honor trailblazing artists whose work expands the way we imagine a healthier, more equitable future for all. The inaugural award will be presented to Milagros Medina-Cedeira, the celebrated Broadway and Hollywood make-up artist whose artistry and influence have shaped some of the most iconic stages and screens of our time.These honorees join Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde, former CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, who will receive the Esperanza (Hope) Award, Gregory Millett, MPH, Vice President and Director of Public Policy at amfAR, to be honored with the Dennis deLeon Voz de Compromiso (Voice of Commitment) Award, and Mario Pérez, Director of the Division of HIV and STD Programs for Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who will receive the Compañero (Partner) Award and were announced in December 2025.“Each of this year’s honorees and our Gala Committee Chair embodies the creativity, courage, and commitment to progress that define the spirit of Commission and the Hispanic Health Network,” said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “Their visionary leadership, pioneering impact, and creative legacies will help make the 2026 Cielo Gala a powerful celebration of those shaping a more inclusive future.”Sponsorships, tables, tickets, journal ads and silent auction opportunities are available at www.cielolatino.org About the Cielo GalaThe Cielo Gala is an annual celebration uniting multisectoral artists, innovators, and changemakers in support of the missions and programs of the Latino Commission on AIDS and Hispanic Health Network. The event honors individuals and organizations whose leadership and creativity drive meaningful social impact toward ending HIV and reaching health equity for all.About the Latino Commission on AIDSThe Latino Commission on AIDS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to address HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis and STIs in Hispanic/Latino communities through education, prevention, and community mobilization. Established in 1990, the organization has worked tirelessly to address the health inequities that disproportionately affect Hispanic/Latinos. The Commission provides health education, health policy efforts, HIV prevention, capacity building, and health behavioral research that lead to community-based initiatives that aim to advance positive health outcomes and improve the quality of life in our diverse communities. For more information, visit www.latinoaids.org

