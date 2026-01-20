California Supreme Court Orders Sanctions Review of DA Accused of Using Hallucinating AI

(Subscription required) California’s Supreme Court this week told a lower court to consider sanctioning a district attorney for allegedly including fake, artificial intelligence-generated citations in a case filing.

