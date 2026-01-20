Plaintiff’s Claim of Sandbagging by Judge, Defendant Rejected

The Third District Court of Appeal said in an opinion certified for publication on Friday that dismissal of a case was mandatory based on not being brought to trial by the statutory deadline, as extended by a court rule, spurning the plaintiff’s contention that she was blindsided because the judge set the trial date and the defendants agreed to it.

