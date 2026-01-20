Entries open for the Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is delighted to announce that entries for the Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026 are open. These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of RCP members and fellows worldwide, who are driving improvements in patient care through education, clinical practice, research and policy.

At a time of unprecedented pressure across health and care systems, the awards shine a spotlight on innovation and leadership that make a real difference to patient outcomes. From the NHS to global healthcare settings, physicians and multi-professional teams are leading transformative projects that shape the future of medicine.

New for 2026

This year we are introducing new categories aligned to the three strategic shifts in the 10 Year Health Plan for England:

Hospital to community – recognising teams who have successfully shifted care closer to home, improving access and reducing reliance on hospital services

– recognising teams who have successfully shifted care closer to home, improving access and reducing reliance on hospital services Analogue to digital – celebrating projects that have streamlined processes through digital transformation, empowering patients and easing staff workload

– celebrating projects that have streamlined processes through digital transformation, empowering patients and easing staff workload Sickness to prevention – highlighting initiatives that move services from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, reducing health inequalities and promoting healthier lives.

Alongside these new categories, the awards continue to honour excellence across areas such as service improvement, digital transformation, patient safety, medical education, research, and health inequalities.

RCP clinical vice president Dr Hilary Williams said: ‘The calibre of entries for the 2025 awards was outstanding, and this year we’re excited to introduce new categories that reflect the much-discussed three key shifts for healthcare. In a challenging landscape, these awards remind us that RCP members and fellows are leading the way in improving patient care. We can’t wait to celebrate the incredible work happening across the system.’

Dr Zuzanna Sawicka, the RCP’s clinical director for patient safety and clinical standards, said: ‘It is always nerve-wracking when considering whether it is worth applying for an award. We asked our winners to share their advice for anyone considering applying. Many teams advised simply to “go for it”. Others advocated that a multidisciplinary team approach is important, as if you want to go quickly, you go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. The smiles of all those who attended the 2025 awards, whether they were physicians, nurses or managers – reflected the importance of collaboration, learning, and most of all, taking care, and were a testament to how far the teams had come and what they had achieved.’

How to enter

Entries are open to all subscribing RCP members and fellows. For team submissions, the lead applicant must be a subscribing member or fellow. Projects must be no more than 3 years old. Applications close on 16 February 2026, with finalists notified by 30 May 2026. Winners will be announced at an evening ceremony at RCP at The Spine, Liverpool on 9 July 2026.

Previous applicants who were not selected for an award in previous cycles are warmly encouraged to apply again – your work continues to make a difference, and we want to hear about your progress.

Not yet a member? It’s not too late to join and enter this competition. Join here before midnight on 16 February 2026 and discover the benefits of being part of a global community of around 40,000 members and fellows, spanning every career stage from medical student to retired consultant.

Celebrate excellence in patient care

Join us in recognising the remarkable work that improves lives every day. For the full details and to submit your entry, find out more here or contact EPCA@rcp.ac.uk.