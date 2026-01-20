RCP Medicine podcast reaches 100 episodes

The RCP has reached a major milestone with the publication of the 100th episode of its RCP Medicine podcast .

Since its launch, RCP Medicine has been downloaded almost 900,000 times, building a substantial and growing audience across the UK and internationally. The podcast has become a trusted source of insight on the clinical, educational and policy issues shaping modern medicine, featuring voices from across the medical profession and wider health system.

Over 100 episodes, RCP Medicine has covered topics ranging from clinical innovation and quality improvement to workforce planning, education reform and health policy. Its sustained popularity reflects a clear demand for accessible, evidence-based discussion of the challenges facing physicians and patients, as well as the role of the RCP in shaping the future of medicine.

Episode 100: Shaping the future of medical training

The 100th episode, Shaping the Future of Medical Training: Insights from the Next Generation Oversight Group, focuses on the pressures facing resident doctors and the need for meaningful reform in postgraduate medical education.

The episode features Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, vice president for education and training, and chair of the Next Generation Oversight Group. Drawing on her extensive experience in medical education and workforce planning, Professor Patel discusses recruitment pressures, training reform and the long-term sustainability of medical careers.

She is joined by Dr Jemima Sellicks, a resident doctor and committee representative, who brings a frontline perspective on the realities of training today. Together, they explore competition ratios, the IMT application process, exam integrity, and findings from the recent Next Generation survey, which revealed significant concerns about burnout, morale and retention.

The episode presents both an honest assessment of the challenges facing training and a set of practical solutions, concluding with a clear call to action for educators, leaders and policymakers to work with trainees to build a fairer, more supportive training environment.

Episode 100 of the RCP Medicine podcast is available here and on all major podcast platforms.