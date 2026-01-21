The National Black Church Initiative Declares Ms. MacKenzie Scott’s Philanthropy to Be Fragments of Divine Giving

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative MacKenzie Scott Rev. Sheldon Williams, Chair of NBCI Ministerial Conference

We thank God Almighty for Sister MacKenzie Scott, and may God continue to bless her on her pathway of giving. Praise be to God!!

We thank God Almighty for Sister MacKenzie Scott, and may God continue to bless her on her pathway of giving. Praise be to God!!” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, has, for the past several years, witnessed the inspired philanthropy of Ms. MacKenzie Scott. In a blog post published in December, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed the final tally for her 2025 charitable donations, which totaled over $7.1 billion in gifts to roughly 200 organizations.“This dollar total will likely be reported in the news, but any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year,” Scott wrote.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says, “We thank God Almighty for Sister MacKenzie Scott, and may God continue to bless her on her pathway of giving. Praise be to God!!”The Black Church believes her style and pattern of giving can only be explained, given the amount and intention, as having fragments of the divine. We strongly believe she talks to and listens to the Lord, and that God Almighty guides her giving. This is not the action or pattern of any other billionaire to date because she does not listen to or follow them. She is only listening to her heart, which emulates, in this way, the kindness of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!Listen to the scripture in Malachi 3:10: “Bring the whole tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the LORD Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”Scott’s 2025 giving brings her total donation amount since 2019 to $26.3 billion, based on her past public announcements of charitable giving. Her donations this year went to a wide range of nonprofits, including several historically Black colleges and universities and organizations focused on such issues as poverty, social injustice, and climate change.Scott’s updated philanthropic tally puts her behind only fellow billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates in terms of lifetime giving, according to Forbes. Forbes estimates a $29.9 billion net worth for Scott, who became one of the world’s wealthiest women following her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.