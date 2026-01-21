Simpson Properties Awarded Property Management Contract for 32,000 SF at 127 S. Peyton Street

Simpson partnered with SteelFab. Inc. and local brokers in the acquisition of the property.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpson Properties (Simpson) announced today that it has been awarded the property management contract for the office building located at 127 S. Peyton Street, Alexandria, Virginia, which was recently purchased by SteelFab, Inc. 127 S. Peyton St was built in 1990 and consists of 32,000sf including Old Town Sandwich Shop and Sabatino Cleaners and Alterations. As part of the transaction process, Simpson Properties performed a comprehensive property management due diligence review on behalf of SteelFab, including operating expense validation, vendor and service contract assessments, life safety and code compliance checks, building systems condition review, and a preliminary capital planning and budgeting analysis. The acquisition was completed in collaboration with local brokers Eric Berlin of Rock Spring Real Estate Solutions, representing the seller, and John Kerr of CBRE, representing the buyer.

“Simpson looks forward to supporting SteelFab, its tenants and this exciting, new investment in Old Town Alexandria,” said Don Simpson Jr., President, Simpson Development. “Our commitment is delivering superior service and operations to position this valuable asset for long term success”

Simpson will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the property. Our focus will be on maintaining a high standard of building operations, responsive tenant service, and proactive asset management, on behalf of the ownership.

About Simpson Properties

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Simpson Properties is a leader in the commercial real estate market for the Washington Metropolitan Area. Simpson Properties provides innovative, high-impact solutions for commercial office space, property management, and real estate development. Simpson Properties has delivered unique, comprehensive and renowned development programs to fulfill its mission of creating value and acting as a strategic asset to its customers. Simpson Properties is a privately-owned company that has operated in business for more than 100 years. For more information on Simpson Properties, call us at (703) 299-0029 or visit us online at www.simpsondev.com.

