City of Boston Celebrates Completion of Flat 9 at Whittier

Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the Boston Housing Authority (BHA), Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), and residents today joined federal, state, and local partners to celebrate the completion of The Amp, the third and final phase of Flat 9 at Whittier, a HUD Choice Neighborhoods redevelopment in Roxbury.

The milestone marks the full transformation of the Whittier Street Apartments in Roxbury, which launched with the support of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. In 2016, HUD awarded a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant to the City of Boston and the Boston Housing Authority as co-grantees, supporting housing redevelopment, resident services, and broader neighborhood investment.

“Whittier has long been a foundation for Roxbury families,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This redevelopment is transformational for the city, bringing even more affordable housing and deeper connections to the neighborhood than before the project began. I’m grateful to work with Congresswoman Pressley and our local, state, federal and nonprofit partners who helped deliver this project.”

“The completion of The Amp at Flat 9 is a powerful example of what’s possible when we commit to investing in our communities with intention and care,” said State Senator Liz Miranda. “The transformation of the Whittier Street Apartments represents more than new buildings, it reflects a promise to Roxbury families that they deserve safe, dignified housing and vibrant community spaces. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone with the residents, partners, and leaders who made this vision a reality and who continue to show what equitable development can look like in our city.”

Originally built in the early 1950s, the 200 public housing units at Whittier Street Apartments have been home to generations of low-income Boston families. The multi-year redevelopment has replaced those units with 210 deeply-affordable homes and created 262 additional mixed-income rental units across the site and within the nearby neighborhood, a total of 472 units of housing. The project also introduced new streets, retail space, play areas, and pedestrian-friendly design that integrates the development into the surrounding community.

“This celebration is more than a decade in the making. We could not be more proud to welcome our Whittier families home and to celebrate a project that brings new life and critical new housing opportunities to the Roxbury neighborhood,” said Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kenzie Bok. “This project is a reminder of what we can achieve when federal, state, and local partners work together to deliver the housing our families deserve.”

The Amp is a 12-story, mixed-income residential building located at the corner of Tremont, Ruggles, and Whittier Streets. Completed in September 2025, it adds 172 apartment homes ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, along with shared community spaces, roof decks, a fitness room, landscaped outdoor areas, and approximately 9,000 square feet of commercial space intended to support neighborhood-serving uses.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the comprehensive redevelopment of the former Whittier public housing site into a vibrant mixed income community with access to jobs and cultural amenities,” said Aaron Gornstein, President and CEO of Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH). “The Amp furthers Mayor Wu’s and Governor Healey’s goal to expand affordable housing production near public transit while providing much needed commercial space for local business so the Roxbury community can continue to thrive.”

Flat 9 at Whittier was developed in three phases. Phase One, completed in January 2020, delivered 92 family-sized apartments with a community lounge and playground and created 76 additional mixed-income apartments—including 43 BHA replacement units—nearby in Madison Park Village. Phase Two, completed in December 2021, added 52 mixed-income units with shared community spaces. Phase Three, The Amp, completes the redevelopment and introduces a high-rise residential building with modern amenities and commercial space.

All three phases were developed through a partnership among POAH, the

Boston Housing Authority and Madison Park Development Corporation. All phases include both affordable and market-rate housing.

In addition to its transformational housing investments, the HUD Choice Neighborhood initiative invests in people and in community-based programs to help residents achieve their personal and financial goals. With the help of this programming, four Whittier families were able to purchase a home with support from BHA and the City of Boston, while others achieved new educational and professional milestones.

The City of Boston invested $8.8 million towards Flat Nine at Whittier, including direct investments in the first two phases, and significant infrastructure and neighborhood investments that supported the whole project. The State Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) invested more than $24 million in direct subsidy, and significant state and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits towards the project.

Residents and community stakeholders were deeply involved in planning the redevelopment, which began in 2013. Community priorities—including open space, public art, bike infrastructure, and access to transit—shaped the final design.