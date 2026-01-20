Walk-In Event to Assist Residents Applying for Health Connector Insurance in Light of New State Subsidies

Tuesday, January 20, 2026, The Boston Public Health Commission’s Mayor’s Health Line (MHL) is hosting a health insurance enrollment event at City Hall on Wednesday, January 21, from 10:00am-2:00pm in room 115 to assist Boston residents apply for coverage through Health Connector. Thanks to $250 million in State subsidies announced earlier this month, more residents can now afford health care coverage. Those eligible for new subsidized coverage include individuals earning up to $62,600 and a family of four earning up to $128,600. The deadline to sign up for Massachusetts Health Connector insurance is January 23. At the City Hall event, no appointment is necessary, and free services will be available in English, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, Spanish, and Portuguese. Residents who cannot make it in-person can call the Mayor’s Health Line at 617-534-5050. MHL is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Assistance is available in all languages through multilingual staff and a language line service.

“Health insurance is the most powerful tool that we have to ensure access to primary care, emergency care, and treatment for chronic diseases,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “We want to ensure residents know that there are new resources available to help secure affordable coverage. In a resource-rich city like Boston, no resident should go without health insurance. This new funding means more individuals and families can now secure coverage before January 23.”

Federal policy changes have resulted in premium increases across many plans. Premium increases result in financial strain, stress, and reduced coverage for low-income and working families in Boston. But earlier this month, the State announced an additional $250 million in premium subsidies to support Massachusetts residents who are unable to afford coverage due to increased costs. Those still without insurance can obtain coverage before the Open Enrollment period ends on January 23.

The Boston Public Health Commission estimates that approximately 300,000 Boston residents are insured through private insurance, including employer-sponsored, private and subsidized plans through the Health Connector. Since Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2025, Boston Public Health Commission staff have been actively assisting residents with navigating the Massachusetts Health Connector system and obtaining the right health insurance coverage.

In addition to the Mayor’s Health Line, assistance is available for patients at their local community health centers, hospitals, community-based organizations, and walk-in Enrollment Centers. People can locate a nearby enrollment location on the Health Connector’s website.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is a state-based health insurance Marketplace that makes shopping for affordable health and dental coverage easier for individuals, families, and small businesses. People can compare and purchase plans, apply for subsidies to lower premiums, review eligibility for State programs like MassHealth (Medicaid) and the Health Safety Net, and manage existing coverage. Individuals and families can secure coverage during the Open Enrollment period or within 60 days of a qualifying life event, such as losing job-based coverage or the birth of a child.