Oliva Gibbs promotes Joey Manning to Partner, expanding title and transactions capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph “Joey” Manning to Partner, strengthening the firm’s title and transactional capabilities across key energy-producing regions. This promotion reflects the firm’s continued investment in experienced leadership to support multi-basin transactions for operators and private equity clients.With a background as both an attorney and a landman, Manning brings a practical, deal-focused perspective to sophisticated title matters and energy transactions. His work spans the Haynesville and Mid-Continent region where he is known for navigating complex ownership structures, jurisdiction-specific legal frameworks, and time-sensitive deal demands with precision and efficiency.“Joey has become a go-to resource for our clients facing complex title issues in the Haynesville basin on either side of the Sabine River,” Director of Transactions Patrick Schenkel said. “His ability to turn around detailed opinions quickly while maintaining precision has made him invaluable to operators working under tight deadlines.”“Joey has earned the trust of our clients by consistently delivering clarity on multi-state title issues,” Co-owner Brad Gibbs said. “Whether it’s navigating a unique legal framework or resolving multi-party ownership disputes, he provides the certainty operators need to move forward with confidence.”“Joey’s promotion is a direct result of his commitment to fanatical client service,” Co-owner Zack Oliva said. “He understands that operators and landmen need responsive counsel who can cut through complexity and deliver actionable guidance. That’s what he provides every day.”Manning’s promotion further strengthens Oliva Gibbs’ ability to support increased transaction volume and complex title work across its core practice areas, reinforcing the firm’s growing transactional platform and commitment to delivering efficient, client-focused solutions.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers forward-thinking legal solutions and an unparalleled client experience for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide. To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit oglawyers.com or find the firm on social media @OG_DirtLawyers.Media ContactsMegan Deanpr@oglawyers.com

