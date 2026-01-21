The Center for Sales Strategy Recognizes the 2025 Talent Superhero Award Recipients

The Center for Sales Strategy

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), a leader in transforming sales organizations and elevating talent performance, proudly announces its 2025 Talent Superhero Award winners. These distinguished leaders are honored for excellence in recruiting, developing, engaging, and retaining top talent across their teams and markets.

The annual Talent Superhero Awards celebrates talent champions whose people-first leadership drives exceptional team performance. Winners are selected by a committee that evaluates nominees on their ability to build and maintain a strong talent pipeline, recruit top performers, coach for strength optimization, foster employee engagement, and retain high-impact contributors over time.

“We are honored to recognize this remarkable group of leaders whose commitment to talent excellence sets a standard for organizations everywhere,” said Beth Sunshine, Senior Vice President of Talent Services at The Center for Sales Strategy. “Their dedication to developing people and strengthening teams not only fuels business success but also inspires others to lead with purpose.”

The 2025 Talent Superheroes are:

Ansel Olson – General Sales Manager, Cox Media Group

Anthony Merullo – VP of Sales, Clear Channel Outdoor

Ashely Anderson – Director of Sales Operations, Lands’ End

Bob Allen – Senior Director of Sales, Graham Media Group

Carrie Berkbuegler – Director of Sales, Zimmer Communications

Cathy Cangiano – Senior VP/Market Manager, Bonneville

Chris Ganoudis – Director of Sales, Cox Media Group

Donna Sue Marks – Local Sales Manager, Cox Media Cable

Jason Naft – Local Sales Manager, Graham Media Group

Josie Planas – Local Sales Manager, Clear Channel Outdoor

Julie Monafo – Market President/General Manager, Summit Media

Kaleigh Brower – Recruitment Director, Townsquare Media

Kari Packer – Regional Director of Advertising, Hagadone Media Group

In addition to this honor, Carrie Berkbuegler joins the Talent Superhero ‘League of Legends,’ as she has received this prestigious award two times (2023 and 2025).

More information about the winners and the nomination process can be found at the Talent Superhero Awards page: css.buzz/talentsuperhero

About The Center for Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) partners with hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. For over 40 years, CSS has focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and revenue operations agency, Up Your Culture, an employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, an executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit DriveTotalPerformance.com.

