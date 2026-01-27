Onyxia Cyber Launches Nexa: The AI Agent Redefining Preemptive Cyber Resilience for CISOs and Security Teams

Introducing Nexa: Onyxia Cyber's AI Agent for Preemptive Cyber Resilience

With the launch of Nexa, we turn asset inventory into action. Nexa allows every member of the security team to ask critical questions and receive context-aware answers with actionable recommendations.” — Sivan Tehila, CEO & Founder of Onyxia Cyber

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyxia Cyber , the leader in Preemptive Cyber Resilience, today announced the launch of Nexa, a groundbreaking AI Security Agent designed to transform how security teams interact with their data. Nexa moves beyond generic AI by analyzing security data and asset inventories within the specific context of an organization’s unique environment, providing trustworthy, actionable insights for optimal decision-making, and recommended actions for preemptive exposure mitigation.In a world of data fatigue, Nexa is the CISO’s right hand and a trusted source for the entire security team, delivering the data-driven answers and context-aware recommendations they need to make critical decisions. By integrating directly into an organization's cybersecurity ecosystem, Nexa eliminates manual correlation and provides instant clarity across the security environment.Nexa delivers immediate insights into an organization's security posture, answering questions that address aspects across all security domains, including:- Environmental Changes: "How many new devices were added since January 1?"- User Audits: "When was MFA enabled for John Snow?"- Vulnerability Impact: "How many hosts are affected by the new CVE-2026-XXXX vulnerability?"Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia Cyber, commented on the significance of the launch:"With the launch of Nexa, we turn asset inventory into action. Nexa allows CISOs and every member of the security team to ask critical questions and receive contextualized, prioritized recommendations tailored to their specific environment. By normalizing complex data and making it actionable, we are enabling teams to uncover gaps, analyze risk implications, and initiate preemptive mitigation workflows.”Nexa is now available to the market, providing a seamless way to improve security posture through the power of context-aware and agentic artificial intelligence.Harshal Mehta, CISO & Onyxia CISO Advisor, shared: "Onyxia's Preemptive Cyber Resilience Platform is central to a CISO's automation strategy, particularly as security teams increasingly integrate generative and agentic AI into our ecosystems. Instead of manually pulling data, we can now use an AI agent like Nexa to ask complex questions – like 'How has patch management performed over the last few weeks?' – and receive instant, intuitive dashboards. It’s a shift from running reports to having a real-time dialogue."Book a demo to see Nexa in action here: https://www.onyxia.io/book-a-demo About Onyxia CyberOnyxia Cyber is a Preemptive Cyber Resilience Platform that transforms asset visibility into action. Powered by agentic AI and contextualized data, it enables security teams to proactively identify and mitigate risk, strengthen security strategies, and improve operational efficiency—before exposures become critical. Onyxia is trusted by industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors and partners with leading technology providers. Learn more at: www.onyxia.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.