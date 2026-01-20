New Homes in Inverness, FL Tackle 2026 Housing Crisis: Developer Debuts 'Sabal Palm' Model Under $250k

Sabal Palm Model Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty Sabal Palm QR Code

Priced from $247,700 with No HOA fees and access to Down Payment Assistance, these solid-block homes offer a rare opportunity for attainable homeownership.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for affordable housing in Central Florida continues to outpace inventory into 2026, prospective homebuyers in Citrus County have a new reason for optimism. Homes in Orlando is proud to announce the official completion of the first "Sabal Palm" model home, scheduled for move-in readiness on January 31, 2026.

Located in the quiet, nature-rich community of Inverness, this new construction project directly addresses the region's most pressing real estate challenge: finding high-quality, new construction under the $250,000 benchmark.

With a starting price of $247,700, the Sabal Palm model is designed to maximize value without the "starter home" compromises typically found in this price bracket. Unlike many new developments that burden buyers with restrictive covenants and monthly fees, these are No HOA Homes for Sale, allowing owners true freedom and monthly savings that improve overall affordability.

"We are proud to deliver quality at a price point that has disappeared from the market," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor at Homes in Orlando.

Bridging the Gap with Down Payment Assistance Recognizing that the barrier to entry for many buyers is the upfront cash requirement, Homes in Orlando has aligned these properties with robust Down Payment Assistance programs. This strategic move ensures that the low purchase price translates into actual accessibility for first-time buyers and working families who have been priced out of the Orlando metro area.

Sabal Palm Model Highlights: The first completed unit of the Sabal Palm series showcases features rarely seen at this price point:

Solid Block Construction: Built for Florida weather and long-term durability.

Luxury Finishes Standard: Includes luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring throughout (no carpet) and upgraded quartz countertops.

Full Appliance Package: Move-in ready with all appliances included.

Attainable Footprint: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,076 sq. ft. of efficiently designed living space.

Availability The first Sabal Palm model is slated for final completion on January 31, 2026. Due to the high demand for new homes in Inverness FL, interested parties are encouraged to schedule viewings immediately.

For more information on floor plans, pricing, and down payment assistance eligibility, visit: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/new-homes-inverness-fl/

About The Homes in Orlando Team is a premier real estate team dedicated to connecting buyers with exceptional value across Central Florida. From investment properties to brand-new construction, the team specializes in uncovering opportunities that combine lifestyle, quality, and financial sense.

Media Contact: Brenden Rendo, Realtor Homes in Orlando Phone: (407) 616-9019 Email: Brenden@HomesInOrlando.ForSale Website: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale

