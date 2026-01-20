Pirani Unveils 2026 Latin America Risk Study Highlighting AI, Cybersecurity, and Compliance

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirani announced the release of the 2026 Latin America Risk Management Study, a regional analysis that highlights how risk management is increasingly being recognized as a strategic function across organizations, while still facing significant gaps between risk awareness and effective execution.The study—gathering insights from risk, compliance, audit, and corporate governance professionals across more than 15 countries in the region—confirms that 2026 will be shaped by the intersection of technological, regulatory, and operational risks, with a growing focus on risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).The 2026 edition of the study is available for free download at:Top 5 Risks Impacting Latin American Organizations in 2026The study identifies five priority risks that represent the most pressing concerns for organizations across the region:Risk Management Culture (49.8%) — Remains the primary structural challenge. While policies and committees exist, risk management is still not fully embedded into day-to-day organizational behavior.Cybersecurity and Data Protection (37.8%) — The rise of AI-driven attacks, ransomware, and digital fraud has made this a strategic and urgent priority.Regulatory Change and Compliance (37.3%) — Regulatory pressure related to sustainability, financial crime prevention, and data protection is advancing faster than the operational capacity of many organizations.Business Continuity (34%) — Technological dependence, geopolitical instability, and disruptive events demand real-time, tested, and decision-ready continuity plans.Digitalization and Emerging Technologies (24.6%) — The rapid adoption of AI and automation drives efficiency, but also introduces new ethical, operational, and governance risks.These findings confirm that risk management in Latin America continues to gain structure and visibility, yet shows uneven levels of maturity—particularly in automation, organizational culture, and continuous monitoring.Artificial Intelligence: Between Opportunity and the Most Critical Emerging RiskOne of the key innovations in the 2026 study is the inclusion of a dedicated module on emerging risks related to artificial intelligence. According to the findings, 76.2% of respondents identify AI and automation as the most impactful emerging risk, followed by cybersecurity (53.4%) and regulatory change (48%).The study highlights a critical paradox: while formal adoption of AI within risk management teams remains limited, concern over AI-related risks is rising rapidly. Key issues include increased cyber threats, ethical dilemmas, decision-making bias, technological dependency, and limited understanding of how AI models operate.Methodology: A Comprehensive Regional PerspectiveThe 2026 Latin America Risk Management Study combines both quantitative and qualitative approaches, drawing from a regional survey of professionals across multiple economic sectors and in-depth interviews with experts in audit, compliance, cybersecurity, operational risk, sustainability, and corporate governance.The analysis is also supported by international benchmarks such as Risk in Focus 2026 from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Marsh’s Global Risk Outlook, and Deloitte’s 2026 Financial Trends, enabling a comparison between regional realities and global trends.Expert InsightsThe study features perspectives from professionals in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Argentina, and Costa Rica, who agree that the main challenge for 2026 is not identifying risks, but developing the operational, cultural, and technological capacity to anticipate them.“In Latin America, many companies still manage risk out of obligation rather than conviction. That makes them vulnerable to any regulatory or technological shift,” said José Manrique, audit and risk management specialist.Meanwhile, María Díaz, corporate compliance expert, noted, “Regulators are no longer evaluating whether a system exists, but whether it truly reduces risk. There will be greater scrutiny and less tolerance for symbolic or superficial structures.”Strengthening Organizational ResilienceThe 2026 Latin America Risk Management Study concludes that the region is at a turning point: awareness is growing, more data and tools are available, but critical gaps remain in culture, talent, and digital transformation.Through this study, Pirani aims to provide evidence, context, and strategic insight to help organizations strengthen their resilience, integrate risk management into decision-making processes, and better prepare for an environment where technology and risk evolve at the same pace.The full study is available for free download at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.