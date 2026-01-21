EVOQ achieves first-of-Its-kind metamaterial integration into medical device coatings and TPUs

EVQ-218 becomes the first silver metamaterial embedded into coating chemistries and full-thickness TPU materials, a promising pathway for infection challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVOQ today announced a significant research milestone following three years of development and collaboration with some of the largest hydrophilic coating suppliers and TPU manufacturers in the industry. EVQ-218, a patented metamaterial from EVOQ, has become the first known antimicrobial silver metamaterial to be successfully and permanently incorporated into the base ingredients of medical hydrophilic coating systems and full-thickness thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials.As a MedTech-focused materials platform company , the mission of EVOQ is to support improved patient outcomes, enable technologies that address device-related infection risks, and help reduce the financial burdens these complications place on hospitals, payors, and global healthcare systems. EVOQ aims to achieve this by advancing material-science innovations that OEMs can integrate into devices supporting their clinical strategies following appropriate regulatory review.EVQ-218 is described in peer-reviewed American Chemical Society publications as a “new form of silver” due to its non-ionic, non-oxidizing, non-emissive structure—is now available for incorporation into medical coatings and TPU formulations through multiple major suppliers in the industry upon OEM request.This integration allows OEMs to evaluate EVQ-218 within established supply chains without requiring manufacturing changes, added chemical carriers, or secondary antimicrobial surface layers.GLP In-Vivo Safety StudiesEVOQ has completed multiple third-party, GLP-compliant in-vivo safety evaluations, confirming favorable safety characteristics under controlled conditions.1. GLP Ocular Irritation — Rabbit ModelNo detectable accumulation in ocular mucusIrritation scores - all zeros on tests performed2. GLP Dermal Irritation & Sensitization — Rabbit ModelIrritation scored all zeros on tests performedNo inflammatory responsesTogether, these studies demonstrate a strong non-reactive safety profile in standard toxicology models. These findings remain non-clinical and do not represent human safety or clinical outcomes.Summary of Laboratory FindingsEVOQ and its supply-chain partners demonstrated:Stable incorporation into hydrophilic coatings with no detectable silver or ion releasePreservation of coating performance, including lubricity, durability, and particulate controlIn-vitro antimicrobial activity against 64/64 bacterial and fungal organisms, many of which are drug-resistantNo biofilm accumulation In-vitro testingSuccessful full-thickness antimicrobial TPU materialsThese results represent laboratory-only findings and are not indicative of clinical outcomes.Potential Engineering Applications for OEMsBecause EVQ-218 has been successfully incorporated into major coating and TPU material systems, OEMs may now explore integration into:Hydrophilic coating platformsID/OD catheter coatingsLong-term indwelling polymer componentsTPU extrusion (tubing, shunts)Injection-molded TPU componentsAnd many more…These integrations may support OEM initiatives aimed at addressing surface-stability challenges and bioburden pathways — pending further validation and regulatory review.Executive Statements“This milestone reflects three years of disciplined material-science development,” said Shaun Rothwell, CEO of EVOQ.“EVQ-218 is now the first metamaterial antimicrobial ingredient able to be incorporated directly into both coating base chemistries and full-thickness TPU materials. OEMs can request EVQ-218–enhanced materials through multiple major suppliers for evaluation within their own engineering and development programs.”“We are currently supporting multiple large OEM evaluations using EVQ-218 in both coating and TPU integrations,” said Paul Johnson, VP of Business Development for EVOQ.“The consistency of the in-vitro findings, combined with the favorable GLP in-vivo animal tests, has generated substantial interest. While all results remain early-stage and non-clinical, they provide a strong foundation for OEMs advancing their own testing and regulatory pathways.”Regulatory Caution, Disclosures & Forward-Looking StatementsAll results are pre-clinical in-vivo and in-vitroNo clinical, therapeutic, infection-reduction, anti-encrustation, or anti-thrombogenic claims are madeEVQ-218 and EVQ-218–enhanced materials are not cleared or approved by the FDAAny commercial use in medical devices will require full regulatory submissionsForward-looking statements are based solely on non-clinical findingsAbout EVOQ MetamaterialsEVOQ is a platform technology and licensing company with 59 issued patents and 51 pending, focused on developing metamaterials that unlock novel performance capabilities across medical devices, therapeutics, textiles, surface treatments, and energy systems. EVQ-218 is the lead medical metamaterial from EVOQ, engineered for non-ionic, non-emissive stability and broad compatibility across coating and TPU material supply chains in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.