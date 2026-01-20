Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Maximizing Client Success through Follow-Up and More

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on January 21st at 6:30 p.m. CST at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.This seminar will explore advanced strategies designed to elevate client outcomes in family law litigation. Renowned matrimonial litigator James M. Hagler will present on the importance of strategic communications with clients to strengthen client relationships and improve outcomes. He will also address evidentiary issues arising in high conflict divorce - an essential topic for litigating sensitive, high-conflict cases involving parents and children.Attorney Hagler is nationally recognized for his representation of high-profile clients, including professional athletes, recording artists, and public officials. He has received numerous honors, including the Award of Merit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children due to his experience and knowledge in international Hague Convention custody litigation.This session will also feature a discussion on identifying causes of action to best serve clients in catastrophic injury and medical negligence cases, helping identify viable legal pathways to achieve optimal results.“Our focus is always on delivering the highest level of advocacy for our clients and their families,” said Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients and their children with court victories.Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of 7,500 hours of Leving’s service to this nation. Leving is also the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush. He is a nationally recognized matrimonial and family law attorney.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

