Sunday Times Names floLIVE Among Top 100 Tech Companies in the UK

Company is cited for sales growth and IoT service enablement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it has been named one of the fastest-growing privately owned tech companies in the 2026 Sunday Times 100 Tech listing. The company is ranked among the top 50 hardware companies in the UK, and was specifically cited for annual sales growth that exceeded 79 percent.“We are delighted that floLIVE’s success in delivering connectivity services throughout the world has been recognized by the Sunday Times,” said Jeegar Swaly, co-founder and vice president of global IoT connectivity for floLIVE. “The demand for resilient, cost-effective, and locally compliant coverage continues to grow. floLIVE’s comprehensive solutions empower our partners and customers to achieve their business objectives with confidence.”floLIVE’s IoT connectivity solutions are powered by globally distributed core networks, delivering low-latency, secure connectivity across 214 countries, territories and regions. With access to floLIVE’s global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity the moment a device powers on. floLIVE’s Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) dramatically streamlines service orchestration across mobile networks and disparate software platforms. floLIVE's CMP also supports SGP.32, facilitating remote provisioning, management, and over-the-air (OTA) updates of eSIM devices so partners can keep deployments adaptive and cost-effective as they scale.In a world defined by constant change, connectivity is only the starting point. floLIVE goes Beyond Connectivity with a global network purpose-built to keep IoT deployments future-ready, so users and providers stay in control as demands, regulations, and data requirements evolve.The annual Sunday Times 100 Tech ranking is separated into software and hardware segments that highlight companies contributing to the UK economy via sales and employment.About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers IoT connectivity through a global network purpose-built for intelligent IoT: seamless, secure, adaptive, compliant -- and crazy smart. Powered by distributed core networks and more than 40 local points of presence, floLIVE enables low-latency performance, built-in redundancy, and end-to-end security designed to support national and regional compliance requirements. floLIVE’s platform simplifies global IoT operations through multi-IMSI SIM and eSIM capabilities, enabling single SIM and single SKU deployment models with centralized visibility and control. Trusted by leading global brands and connectivity partners, floLIVE empowers partners to thrive by simplifying global IoT operations and delivering measurable business impactPR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInContact:

