Luxury HiFi Distribution Appointed Exclusive U.S.A Distributor for the Legendary Perreaux

Luxury HiFi Distribution is now the exclusive Perreaux distributor for the U.S.A., accelerating dealer growth and brand reach.

We’re excited to partner with Luxury HiFi Distribution to bring New Zealand-built Perreaux amplifiers to more North American music lovers.” — Edwin Nieman

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury HiFi Distribution is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive distributor for the legendary Perreaux in the United States, effective immediately. This strategic partnership brings one of New Zealand’s most respected high-end audio manufacturers to North America under a distributor known for cultivating premium brands and building strong, long-term dealer networks.Luxury HiFi Distribution represents a carefully curated portfolio of top-tier manufacturers, including Clarisys Audio, Pink Faun, Pylon Audio, Signal Projects, Block Audio, Ictra Design, and Tobian Sound Systems. The addition of Perreaux further strengthens the company’s commitment to offering world-class electronics that prioritize musicality, engineering integrity, and long-term ownership value.Founded in 1974 by electronics engineer Peter Perreaux, Perreaux has spent over five decades designing and hand-assembling high-performance audio electronics in New Zealand. From the beginning, the company earned a reputation for powerful, reliable amplification equally suited to domestic and professional environments. Perreaux was among the early adopters of high-current MOSFET output stages, a technology that remains central to its sound and design philosophy today.Under the leadership of Managing Director Edwin Nieman, Perreaux has evolved while staying true to its core values: honest, low-fatigue sound; understated industrial design; and products engineered to last decades. This vision is fully realized in the brand’s current-generation X-Series, developed over the past several years as a modern expression of the classic and legendary “Perreaux sound.”The X-Series includes the award-winning 200iX and 300iX integrated amplifiers, delivering 200W and 300W per channel with high-current MOSFET power stages. Designed as complete system hubs, these amplifiers combine extensive analog and digital connectivity, MM/MC phono stages, app control, and color-customizable chassis options in a compact, refined form factor.For vinyl enthusiasts, the flagship VP4 phono preamplifier represents a new benchmark in flexibility and performance. Featuring dual-turntable inputs, fully app-configurable cartridge loading, an onboard battery supply for mains isolation, and Perreaux’s proprietary BLACK mode for ultra-low-noise operation, the VP4 is designed as a long-term reference component. The X-Series is further supported by the 200X and 300X stereo power amplifiers, with mono power amplifiers and a flagship preamplifier planned as the next phase of the platform.Perreaux products have received widespread international acclaim. The 200iX earned a 99/100 rating from Germany’s lite-magazin and a StereoNET Applause Award, while the VP4 has been praised by SoundStage! for its quiet, spacious presentation and modern feature set. At High End Munich 2025, Perreaux amplification powered Silent Pound’s Bloom loudspeakers, earning The Absolute Sound’s recognition for “Best Sound (for the money).”“Perreaux embodies everything we value in high-end audio: serious engineering, musical authority, and products designed to stand the test of time. This partnership allows us to grow the brand thoughtfully while supporting both dealers and music lovers across the U.S.A. Working closely with Dave Weintraub, our Director of Sales for North America, on dealer development, and with Cindy Dwyer, our Marketing Director, leading brand communications and strategic programs, we are fully committed to building a strong, long-term presence for Perreaux throughout North America.”Michael D. Bovaird, CEO – Luxury HiFi DistributionAbout PerreauxPerreaux is a New Zealand–based legendary high-end audio manufacturer founded in 1974, known for powerful MOSFET-based amplification, musical ease, robust construction, and long-term reliability.About Luxury HiFi DistributionLuxury HiFi Distribution is a North American distributor of premium high-end audio brands, representing world-class HiFi equipment including, loudspeakers, amplifiers, and cables, . Based in Sarasota, Florida, the company is led by Michael D. Bovaird, whose more than 35 years of industry experience guide a dealer-focused, performance-driven approach to brand development.

