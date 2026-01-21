SNIF SNAX US ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK MANUFACTURER

Award-Winning Snif Snax Adds UK Manufacturing to Expand Growth in the UK and EU

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firelight Capital Partners, LLC (Firelight), a lower-middle-market private equity firm focused on brands in the consumer, retail, and specialty markets, today announced the acquisition by its Miami-based portfolio company Snif Snax , LLC (Snif Snax) of the operating assets of Snif Snax UK of Maryport, UK, which was separately owned. Snif Snax is a wholesaler and retailer of chef-inspired, smoked Scottish salmon pet treats. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Snif Snax produces all-natural, limited ingredient pet treats. The firm is committed to creating the most innovative, healthy, and environmentally sustainable pet treats for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Its award-winning brand is sold online and through select retailers across the US, UK and Europe.The overall pet market is valued at $151 billion, according to 2024 APPA market data. Snif Snax is one of the market leaders in eco-sustainably sourced salmon and chicken. Firelight will continue to support significant investments by Snif Snax, including additional acquisitions, the opening of a new Miami distribution and manufacturing facility, the further enhancement of its infrastructure, and increased participation in local community and pet shelter charities.“We are excited to partner with Snif Snax UK to vertically expand our “Sea to Snack” offering throughout the UK and European markets,” said Kevin Fick, Chief Executive Officer, Snif Snax. “Building upon the strong foundation that Jonathan Brown and his family have built, combined with upcoming product innovation, improved category management, and future branding and packaging opportunities, Snif Snax is positioned to be the leader in high quality pet treats,” Fick stated.“The Brown family is delighted to continue building the Snif Snax brand and expand our partnership with Rick Perkal and the Firelight team,” said Jonathan Brown, Founder, Snif Snax. “As we expand our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to growing our business both domestically and internationally,” continued Brown."We are thrilled with this acquisition. Adding the assets of Snif Snax UK will enable the company to control the majority of its supply chain and gain direct access to the European market,” said Rick Perkal, the company's chairman and chief executive officer of Firelight Capital Partners.Jonathan Brown and his UK based team, will continue to be material owners of the business, with a keen focus on driving new-to-the-market products and staying true to the long-held belief that pets deserve the same level of quality, care, and nutrition as the people who love them.About Firelight Capital: Firelight Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity platform, investing in lower-middle-market, growth-oriented, consumer brands, with revenues ranging from $25-100M and EBITDA of $3-20M. Firelight was founded by Rick Perkal, its CEO, who was previously a Sr. Managing Director at Irving Place Capital, and Pat Collins, a former partner at JH Partners. Firelight’s principals have deployed over $1B of capital in over fifteen consumer growth companies. The firm’s current portfolio, in addition to Snif Snax, includes Fromm International, Hobo Bags, and Chalk Couture. Firelight’s initial investment, Three Dog Bakery, a natural pet treat company, was successfully sold in 2023. Firelight’s value-add partnership model focuses on digital acceleration, channel expansion, and brand strategy. Please visit firelightcapital.com.About Snif Snax: Founded in 2016 and based in Miami, FL, Snif Snax produces all-natural, limited ingredient pet treats. The firm is committed to creating the most innovative, healthy, and environmentally sustainable pet treats for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Its award-winning brand is sold online and through retailers across the US. Please visit snifsnax.com for more information.Media Contact:Melissa Daly, MFD Communications LLCMelissa@mfdcommunications.com+1-646-322-9192Firelight Capital Partners:Eric LentiniEric@firelightcapital.com+1-917-539-2916

