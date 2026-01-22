Parallel Health Now In-Network with Aetna in California, Expanding Access to its Groundbreaking Microbiome Dermatology™

Parallel Health is now in-network with Aetna in California

Aetna members in California can now access the MD-03 Protocol™ at lower monthly costs, making personalized skin health more affordable than ever.

By making Parallel’s platform more affordable through insurance coverage, we're removing barriers and empowering more patients to experience truly personalized care.” — Dr. Seaver Soon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health, the predictive precision health company pioneering Microbiome Dermatology™, today announced its platform is now in-network with Aetna in California, marking a significant step toward making personalized skin health solutions more accessible and affordable for millions of patients across the state. Aetna members can now benefit from reduced monthly costs on the company's MD-03 Protocol™, a comprehensive approach to treating skin conditions through the lens of the microbiome.

The company also announced it will launch pilot programs with board-certified dermatologists at select clinics to further expand patient access to its Microbiome Dermatology™ platform, which provides personalized insights and treatments based on the microbial communities that play a fundamental role in skin health.

"This is a pivotal moment for patients and for the future of dermatology," said Dr. Seaver Soon, board-certified dermatologist/Mohs surgeon and Head of Dermatology at Parallel Health. "Until now, we've treated skin conditions without understanding the full microbial ecosystem. By making Parallel’s platform more affordable through insurance coverage, we're removing barriers and empowering more patients to experience truly personalized care."

These initiatives reflect Parallel Health's mission to address a fundamental gap in modern healthcare: while 99% of the DNA in and on our bodies is microbial, the healthcare system has largely overlooked this vital ecosystem that profoundly affects our health.

"Our goal is to change that paradigm by delivering predictive, precision, personalized health for all," said Natalise Kalea Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Parallel Health. "Being in-network with Aetna in California is a major milestone in making that vision a reality."

Parallel Health combines advanced microbial genomic analysis with AI-driven insights to help patients and their dermatologists understand the root causes of conditions, including acne, rosacea, eczema, hair loss, and body odor. The company's precision serums and custom-compounded Rx, including targeted phage therapy, offer personalized treatment options based on each patient's unique microbiome profile.

The Aetna in-network status is effective immediately for members in California. Patients interested in learning more about Microbiome Dermatology™ can visit www.parallelhealth.io or text 415.917.1660 with questions.

About Parallel Health

Parallel Health is a predictive precision health company pioneering Microbiome Dermatology™. By combining advanced microbial genomic testing, AI-driven analysis, and precision therapeutics, Parallel Health delivers personalized insights and treatments that address the root causes of skin conditions.

