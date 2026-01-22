Grovara Records Highest Sales Day in Company History With $1M, Signaling New Era of Growth

Grovara is a global wholesale platform built for smarter, faster trade across an exclusive network of verified partners.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grovara, a leading global wholesale platform for consumer packaged goods, announced its first $1 million day on the platform, the highest performing day in the platform’s history. The milestone reflects Grovara’s accelerating adoption among global buyers and brands as it evolves into a tech-first business.The AI-powered platform is used by buyers and brands across more than 60 countries, supporting transactions that range from food and beverage to pet, beauty, home goods, and collectibles.“The platform’s 3.0 that just got rolled out in November has made a massive difference,” said David Dahn, the company’s CFO. “We have a much better mix of what we're offering and who we are offering it to. We used to exclusively export goods from the US, and now we import and perform domestic trades too. We’ve also expanded beyond just food to home goods, alcohol, trading cards and toys. We’ve become a one-stop shop for global trade.”Grovara’s growth comes amid a period of significant internal transformation. Over the past year the company rebuilt its platform from the ground up and sharpened its focus on becoming a true platform-first business. The 3.0 update introduced AI-powered end-to-end global trading, becoming a holistic platform for global trade across borders.“The platform economy that connects users around the world, combined with our AI technology, is building Grovara into what it was always meant to be,” said Peter Groverman, founder and CEO of Grovara. “We’re creating the world’s safest, most transparent wholesale platform, one where buyers, brands, and broker-dealers can work together at global scale. This million dollar sales day just the beginning of what we're growing toward.”The platform is the world’s first B3B platform : Brand-to-Broker-to-Buyer. It unites vetted traders in one secure ecosystem to run global wholesale end-to-end. Users discover partners, showcase products in digital storefronts, and manage orders with built-in payments, logistics, and compliance.Learn more at Grovara.com.

