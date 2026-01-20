PCI Race Radios Returns to King of the Hammers for the Event’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios is proud to announce its attendance at the 20th anniversary of the King of the Hammers (January 22 – February 7, 2026), celebrating two decades of participation at this legendary off-road event. PCI has been present at every King of the Hammers event since vendors were first allowed, reinforcing its commitment to the off-road racing community with unparalleled support, products, and service.For the entire duration of the event, PCI Race Radios will be on-site daily, offering product sales, equipment service, and race-day support to competitors, crews, and spectators alike. Whether teams need communication gear, fresh air systems, or connectivity solutions, PCI experts will be available throughout the event to ensure racers are equipped for success.On-Site Offerings Include:Bluetooth Helmet Wiring for In-Car CommunicationsPCI will be providing Bluetooth helmet wiring solutions that enable seamless in-car communications with up to 300 ft of range, allowing racers and crew to stay connected throughout every tire change, maneuver, and winch recovery — delivering clear, reliable communications under the harshest conditions.Starlink Internet SolutionsPCI will have a selection of Starlink satellite internet packages on site, ensuring teams can maintain dependable internet connectivity in the remote Johnson Valley environment. Featured options include the PCI / UC Starlink Gen 3 Overland Package, ideal for high-performance applications, and the PCI Starlink Mini Overland Package, a compact solution for race trucks, chase vehicles, and RVs. These systems provide racers with constant internet access for tracking, team coordination, livestreaming, and data transfer — no matter how remote the course.Fresh Air Comfort with PCI RaceAirPCI will also showcase the RaceAir Pro and the comprehensive RaceAir Pro Package, cutting-edge fresh air systems engineered specifically for racing environments. The RaceAir Pro is a lightweight, compact fresh air solution featuring dual independent fan motors that deliver powerful airflow to one or two helmets while minimizing amp draw — perfect for long, grueling desert segments.PCI’s Legacy of SupportFor 20 years at King of the Hammers, PCI has stood beside racers of all classes, from early qualifiers to Ultra4 champions. Through years of dust, rocks, and extreme competition, PCI’s presence has become a staple of the event — a trusted source for gear, expertise, and race-ready solutions.Visit PCI at King of the Hammers — Jan. 22 – Feb. 7!Stop by the PCI Race Radios booth each day throughout the event for exclusive on-site deals, expert installation assistance, product demos, and friendly race support from the team that’s powered off-road communication and connectivity for decades.Media Contact:Ryder SteinbergerDirector of Business DevelopmentPCI Race Radios(562) 548-3968 • ryder@pciraceradios.com • pciraceradios.comAbout PCI Race Radios:Since 1972, PCI Race Radios has been a leader in race communications and support equipment. With a commitment to quality, service, and innovation, PCI provides racers worldwide with top-tier radios, fresh air systems, internet connectivity solutions, and race support services.

