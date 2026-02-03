GO Laurel Highlands Partners with Local Explorers to Launch New Coffee Club Trail

Coffee Club Trail Local Explorers Powers Visits

GO Laurel Highlands, a Destination Marketing Organization or DMO, is motivating users through journeys that highlight attractions and encourage repeat visits.

Working with Local Explorers has been a tremendous asset to our destination organization because the one thing we value most is their collaborative approach and how they consistently deliver value.” — Jennifer Benford, Senior Director of Marketing.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Explorers, an award-winning creator of mobile solutions for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), is expanding its partnership with the Pennsylvania-based DMO GO Laurel Highlands. Leveraging the success of the GO Laurel Highlands mobile app built by Local Explorers, which incentivizes visitors to the picturesque region to discover more of the region’s restaurants, shops, and cultural and historical attractions, GO Laurel Highlands and Local Explorers plan to add a new feature to the app—the Coffee Club Trail, a self-guided tour of a dozen unique local coffee houses and cafes. The Coffee Club Trail will not only allow users to see details about each venue, such as menus and hours of operation, but can help users navigate to their coffee shop of choice. GO Laurel Highlands is excited by the opportunity to make the app—and the Laurel Highlands visitor experience—even more engaging and memorable. And they’re grateful to be collaborating with Local Explorers once again.

“What we appreciate most is their collaborative approach — they listen carefully, understand our objectives, and build solutions that truly reflect the needs of both our organization and our stakeholders,” said Jennifer Benford, GO Laurel Highland’s senior director of marketing. Benford adds that Local Explorers’ laser-sharp focus on destination marketing has given them an edge. “Throughout our partnership, Local Explorers has demonstrated a strong understanding of destination marketing, technology, and audience behavior,” she said. “Their work has provided real value to our members and visitors alike.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with GO Laurel Highlands again,” said Susan Erickson, vice president and co-founder of Local Explorers. “Users already love exploring with the app, and we can’t wait to help them create more great memories with the new Coffee Trail.”

Local Explorers are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

To learn more, visit https://www.localexplorers.com/

For more information about GO Laurel Highlands and its visitor experiences, visit golaurelhighlands.com.

