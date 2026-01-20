Interior Unveils Bureau of Indian Education Strategic Direction to Drive Student Success and Cultural Strength

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today released a new Strategic Direction for the Bureau of Indian Education, establishing a performance-driven roadmap to improve student outcomes, strengthen Native language and culture and enhance operational effectiveness across Bureau-funded schools. The Strategic Direction reinforces tribal sovereignty and local control by prioritizing flexible, community-driven approaches rather than one-size-fits-all programming.

The plan builds on reforms initiated during President Donald J. Trump’s first term that led to historic gains in student achievement. High school graduation rates at Bureau-funded schools increased from 51 percent in 2015 to 79 percent in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The Strategic Direction sets clear performance indicators to guide continued progress through 2030.

“The Bureau of Indian Education is delivering results that matter—higher graduation rates, stronger academic growth, and expanded access to education options,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “This renewed direction continues President Trump’s and Secretary Burgum’s commitment to accountability and measurable progress, ensuring Native students are equipped with the skills and support they need to succeed at every stage of life.”

The Strategic Direction establishes ambitious, measurable goals across three priority areas — student success, cultural identity and language, and wellness and supportive learning environments. Key targets include:

Graduation rate: Increase the high school graduation rate to 87 percent.

Academic growth: Improve student progress by 5 percent each year in English and math, with every school setting goals and tracking performance.

College and career readiness: Expand student participation in transition planning for college, career and military pathways.

Postsecondary success: Increase persistence, retention, and graduation rates at Bureau-operated technical colleges and universities.

Cultural instruction: Expand access to Native language and cultural instruction for students.

Early childhood partnerships: Increase partnerships with tribal, state and federal early childhood programs.

Wellness frameworks: Expand implementation of comprehensive wellness frameworks and reduce chronic absenteeism by 10 percent.

Technology access: Increase school-level use of Bureau of Indian Education technology planning tools.

Facilities management: Improve school use of Bureau of Indian Education systems to manage repairs and resources.

“This Strategic Direction defines clear goals and holds us accountable for meeting them,” said Bureau of Indian Education Director Tony L. Dearman. “It strengthens our partnerships with tribal communities and ensures every student can succeed in an education system that respects their identity and supports their future.”