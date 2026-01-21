Parker & McConkie Welcomes Richard N. M. Lambert and Brent D. Ward as Of Counsel

Two former senior federal prosecutors join the firm, bringing more than 80 years of combined trial experience and DOJ leadership.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker & McConkie Personal Injury Lawyers ( https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/ ) is pleased to announce that Richard N. M. Lambert and Brent D. Ward have joined the firm as Of Counsel, bringing decades of distinguished trial, public service, and leadership experience to the firm’s personal injury and civil rights practice ( https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/about-us/our-attorneys/ ).Richard N. M. Lambert brings more than five decades of litigation experience in state and federal courts. A graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Michigan Law School, Mr. Lambert began his career as a Deputy District Attorney in Ventura County, California, prosecuting major felony cases. He later served for more than 30 years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Utah, holding senior leadership roles including Criminal Chief and Senior Litigation Counsel.During his tenure, Mr. Lambert worked on some of Utah’s most significant criminal matters, including the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping prosecution, the Singer/Swapp case, the Kiplyn Davis homicide, and the Valerie Clark Miller cold-case investigation. In addition to his courtroom work, he has remained deeply committed to public service through pro bono representation, anti-discrimination and harassment training, and advocacy for victims of violent crime. He has also served in leadership roles with historical and community organizations, including as Trustee and Vice Chairman of the Mormon Historic Sites Foundation.“I am excited to join Parker & McConkie and work alongside attorneys who share my commitment to justice and accountability,” said Mr. Lambert. “The firm’s focus on meaningful advocacy for individuals and families aligns closely with the work I value most.”Brent D. Ward is a veteran trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor with decades of high-level public service and litigation experience. A graduate of the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, Mr. Ward served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney before being appointed by President Ronald Reagan as United States Attorney for the District of Utah, where he oversaw federal criminal and civil enforcement statewide. He later held senior leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Justice and in private practice, handling complex, high-stakes litigation involving fraud, public safety, and civil rights.Throughout his career, Mr. Ward has remained deeply committed to public service, victims’ rights, and ethical governance, serving in leadership roles with bar organizations, task forces, and community initiatives focused on accountability and justice.“Parker & McConkie has a long-standing reputation for fearless advocacy on behalf of people whose lives have been upended by wrongdoing,” said Mr. Ward. “I’m excited to join a firm that pairs courtroom excellence with a genuine commitment to justice and community.” James W. McConkie II, partner at Parker & McConkie, said the firm and its clients will benefit significantly from the addition of both attorneys.“Richard and Brent each bring extraordinary judgment, credibility, and depth of trial experience,” said Mr. McConkie. “Their perspectives, integrity, and leadership strengthen our ability to advocate for clients facing the most serious and complex cases.”The additions of Mr. Lambert and Mr. Ward underscore Parker & McConkie’s continued investment in experienced trial lawyers and its mission to stand up for individuals and families whose rights and lives have been profoundly affected by wrongdoing.About Parker & McConkie Personal Injury LawyersFounded in 1978, Parker & McConckie represents individuals and families in serious injury and civil rights cases throughout Utah and beyond. The firm has handled matters of national significance, including those involving Gabby Petito (Case No. 220700046) and Afa Ah Loo (​​Case No. 251915142)​. Parker & McConkie is nationally recognized for its trial advocacy, integrity, and commitment to accountability and justice.For all media inquiries, please contact David Watkins, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, via email at david.watkins@otterpr.com.

