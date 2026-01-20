U.S. Military Veteran Antoine Scott Debuts Stand-Up Comedy Special Same Thing I Said on Fawesome TV

The highly anticipated stand-up special delivers sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and healing laughter, now streaming nationwide

Same Thing I Said is about real life, real pain, and real joy. If laughter can help someone breathe easier, feel seen, or heal for a moment, then I did my job” — Antoine Scott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. military veteran and stand-up comedy favorite Antoine Scott is stepping boldly into a powerful new chapter with the release of his highly anticipated debut comedy special, Same Thing I Said, now streaming on Fawesome TV at fawesome.tv. The special is presented and produced by Steph Riley Entertainment and marks a defining moment in Scott’s rising career.Recorded in front of a live audience, Same Thing I Said captures Scott’s signature blend of sharp wit, Southern charm, and heartfelt authenticity. Known for his viral catchphrase “Lookatcha!,” Antoine delivers laugh-out-loud storytelling rooted in everyday life, family, relationships, self-discovery, and the shared moments that connect us all. His relatable humor and commanding stage presence have earned him millions of online fans and growing recognition as one of comedy’s most compelling emerging voices.The special is produced by Stephney Riley, founder of Steph Riley Entertainment, whose creative journey mirrors Scott’s own—both driven by purpose, perseverance, and the courage to step fully into their calling at the age of 50. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to meaningful storytelling, authenticity, and creative excellence. Co-produced by INVNT Digital, the special combines cinematic production quality with an intimate, audience-centered experience.Early industry praise has applauded Scott’s confident performance and Riley’s visionary leadership, with observers calling Antoine Scott “the next great up-and-coming comedian.” More than a collection of punchlines, Same Thing I Said is a story of reinvention, resilience, and joy—anchored in lived experience and delivered with fearless honesty.The release arrives at a timely cultural moment, leading into National Let’s Laugh Day (March 19) and National Humor Month in April, underscoring the vital role laughter plays in mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Research continues to highlight laughter’s ability to reduce stress, elevate mood, and support overall wellness. Scott’s special invites audiences not only to laugh out loud, but also to reflect, reset, and embrace joy as a form of healing.Antoine Scott is currently open and welcoming to interviews, media conversations, live appearances, and speaking opportunities, and looks forward to connecting with platforms and audiences nationwide.Same Thing I Said is now streaming on Fawesome TVVisit: fawesome.tv

