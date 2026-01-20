Chairman Comer Blasts the Clintons’ Unreasonable Demands to Evade Contempt: “They Believe Their Last Name Entitles Them to Special Treatment

WASHINGTON—In the wake of facing contempt of Congress proceedings, the Clintons’ attorneys made an untenable offer where only the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform would travel to New York to have a conversation with only former President Bill Clinton. Other Committee Members would be barred from participating, and the Chairman and Ranking Member would only be allowed two staff each, with no official transcript. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer and issued the following statement:

“The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment. The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed. Former President Clinton has a documented history of parsing language to evade questions, responded falsely under oath, and was impeached and suspended from the practice of law as a result.

“The absence of an official transcript is an indefensible demand that is insulting to the American people who demand answers about Epstein’s crimes. As part of our investigation, the House Oversight Committee has released transcripts of interviews with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, which has provided much needed transparency to the public. Without a formal record, Americans would be left to rely on competing accounts of what was said.

“Former Secretary Clinton’s on-the-record testimony is necessary for the Committee’s investigation given her knowledge from her time as Secretary of State of the federal government’s work to counter international sex-tracking rings, her personal knowledge of Ms. Maxwell, and her family’s relationship with Mr. Epstein.

“The House Oversight Committee rejects the Clintons’ unreasonable demands and will move forward with contempt resolutions on Wednesday due to their continued defiance of lawful subpoenas.”

