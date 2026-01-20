January 20, 2026

Secretary Atticks Appoints Elizabeth Hoffman as Program Manager for Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 20, 2026)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture has named Elizabeth Hoffman as Program Manager for the state’s new Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming (LEEF) Program. This statewide program will recognize and reward conservation efforts, promote effective implementation, and honor Maryland farmers who adopt practices that benefit both the community and the agricultural industry.

“Elizabeth brings experience and enthusiasm to her new position with LEEF,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Her experience with Chesapeake Bay restoration strategies, understanding of conservation programming and partnerships across the watershed, and the need to support and include our state’s diverse farming operations as part of that work, make her a great fit for this role,” he said.

Hoffman steps into her new role after serving as the Watershed Strategies Administrator for the Office of Resource Conservation since 2018. Over the past year, she has worked with MDA staff and stakeholders to develop the LEEF program’s framework, establish key partnerships, and facilitate farmer feedback.

LEEF is a tiered recognition system that rewards farmers for a high level of commitment to conservation practices and community engagement. Established by the 2025 Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act, LEEF certification rewards farmers for their soil and water conservation efforts through the use of best management practices. The program also recognizes community-focused practices such as land preservation, supporting local food system resilience, advancing industry research, mentoring new and beginning farmers, and more, as part of a farm’s well-rounded portfolio of stewardship.

In addition to amplifying the suite of programming and assistance available through MDA’s Office of Resource Conservation, LEEF aims to strengthen connections between the agricultural community, conservation partners, research institutions, and industry, while linking conservation outcomes to markets and economic returns. LEEF will coordinate closely with the department’s newly expanded Marketing and Agricultural Development Program.

Farms seeking LEEF certification will work directly with the department. Since the program is still being finalized, applications are not yet open at this time. More information will be shared this spring after the advisory committee convenes. Interested farmers should visit the website for more details or contact the LEEF program at [email protected].

###