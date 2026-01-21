Novo Executive Search Unveils New Website Celebrating its Third Decade of Board-Level Appointments

Novo Executive Search has launched a redesigned website, marking it 3rd decade of board-level and senior executive recruitment across the UK and internationally

UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novo Executive Search has launched a redesigned website, marking it third decade of board-level and senior executive recruitment across the UK and internationally.The new platform reflects the firm's evolution whilst addressing how organisations now engage with executive search consultants. Decision-makers expect immediate access to sector expertise and consultant credentials, without the opacity that characterised older approaches to executive recruitment."Executive search depends entirely on trust and confidentiality," explains Jon Hollier, Director."Our clients operate in competitive markets where leadership transitions must remain discreet. The redesign makes it straightforward for decision-makers to understand our capabilities and engage directly with our team." George Woodward DirectorThe platform prioritises three aspects that matter most to organisations recruiting senior leadership:Clearer sector expertise. With experience spanning construction, energy, manufacturing, finance, life sciences, and more, the site enables prospective clients to quickly access relevant credentials. Board members and HR Directors can identify sector-specific expertise without navigating generic content.Interactive country-specific intelligence.The clickable global map goes beyond showing presence, it demonstrates depth of experience. Prospective clients can click a country to see assignment numbers in that region, further highlighting Novo’s global presence. For organisations expanding internationally or recruiting leaders with geographic expertise, this interactive feature answers capability questions before the first conversation.Transparent methodology. Rather than relying on corporate messaging, the site explains Novo's approach to searches, including how the firm builds diverse leadership pipelines whilst maintaining the discretion that board-level appointments demand.The firm has completed executive searches across 35 countries for more than 1,800 organisations. The Financial Times has recognised Novo's standing in leadership acquisition, though the firm's reputation ultimately rests on outcomes rather than accolades.Statistics tell part of the story. Novo reports that 95% of assignments reach successful completion, with many progressing to offer stage within six weeks. "Percentages don't capture the complexity of finding the right leader for a specific organisational challenge. Each search demands different expertise and discretion." Dale Perrett DirectorThe website reflects this nuance. Rather than presenting case studies that risk client identification when confidentiality is key, the platform focuses on methodology, sector understanding, and the firm's approach to diversity in leadership appointments."Many organisations now recognise that building diverse senior teams isn't optional, it's strategically essential," Jo Watkins Director."Our approach incorporates this from the outset of every search, expanding talent pools without compromising on capability." Matthew Searle DirectorThe timing aligns with broader shifts in how organisations approach executive recruitment. Confidentiality remains paramount, yet boards also expect consultants to demonstrate robust networks, sector knowledge, and understanding of emerging leadership competencies.Novo's consultant team’s experience base allows the firm to navigate complexities that surface in board level appointments, from succession planning tensions to sector specific regulatory knowledge requirements.For organisations considering leadership appointments, the redesigned website provides clearer access to Novo's team and demonstrates the firm's commitment to evolving alongside client needs, without compromising the confidentiality that makes those client relationships possible in the first place.________________________________________About Novo Executive SearchNovo Executive Search is a privately-owned executive search firm specialising in board and senior executive appointments across multiple sectors, both nationally and internationally. Novo’s experienced Consultants and Directors have considerable executive search experience and focus on building diverse, high-performing leadership teams for client organisations.For media enquiries, contact Dale Perrett, Director, at dale.perrett@novoexec.com or 0844241 2064.Website: https://novoexec.com ________________________________________About B2B FixersB2B Fixers is a leading specialist digital agency focused on B2B SEO, PPC, GEOE and AIO for B2B for professional services firms. The agency works with organisations where technical expertise and client confidentiality matter, delivering digital platforms that support rather than compromise business development objectives.Website: https://b2bfixers.com ________________________________________

