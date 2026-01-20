Gov. Little welcomes VA Secretary Doug Collins, strengthening commitment to veterans

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and U.S. Senator Jim Risch welcomed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins in Boise today, highlighting the State of Idaho’s strong partnership with the Trump administration in serving the needs of Idaho’s veterans.

“Idaho is honored to host Secretary Collins and celebrate our support for Idaho veterans. Unlike the previous administration, we now have a true partner at the federal level. Secretary Collins’ presence here demonstrates his commitment to Idaho’s veterans and the importance of federal-state cooperation,” Governor Little said.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we are reforming Veterans services so they’re better, faster and more convenient. I look forward to continuing our work with Gov. Little and Sen. Risch to improve VA benefits in Idaho and across the nation,” Secretary Collins said.

The ceremony took place at the construction site of the new Boise Veterans Home, a project designed to provide a permanent, supportive home for the state’s veterans. The new facility will fulfill Idaho’s longstanding promise to honor, support, and care for those who have served.

A critical factor in moving the project forward was a federal waiver facilitated by Secretary Collins, which removed bureaucratic obstacles that previously delayed progress.

Background on waiver

The VA originally approved Idaho and other states for federal grants to build and renovate veterans homes. Idaho moved forward in good faith, committing significant state resources to begin these projects.

Under the Biden Administration, that commitment changed. The VA tied the already-approved funding to a separate law passed after the grants were awarded, effectively pulling the rug out from under the states. Although Congress had given federal agencies the authority to grant waivers to avoid delays and rebidding, the Biden VA refused to issue Idaho the waiver it requested.

As a result, construction and renovation of veterans homes in Boise, Pocatello, and Lewiston were put at risk, creating major delays and driving up costs.

To fix the problem, Idaho’s congressional delegation introduced the WAIVER Act, which would require the VA Secretary to grant waivers in cases like Idaho’s so veterans home projects could move forward.

Then, within weeks of taking office, President Trump and VA Secretary Doug Collins approved Idaho’s waiver request, cutting through the red tape and putting construction of Idaho’s veterans homes back on track.

“The waiver is more than paperwork,” Governor Little said. “It is a symbol of cutting through red tape to honor those who served. Secretary Collins’ leadership in making this possible reflects the type of partnership Idaho needs to serve its veterans effectively.”

The ceremony featured remarks from Senator Risch, Idaho Division of Veterans Services Director Mark Tschampl, and Secretary Collins, reaffirming the federal-state partnership and shared commitment to Idaho’s veterans.