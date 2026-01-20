Maryland Fifth Graders Invited to Enter 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest

January 20, 2026

Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff stand with the top three winners of the 2025 Arbor Day Poster Contest. Maryland DNR photo.

The 2026 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest is now open for submissions. Maryland fifth graders are invited to create original artwork showing how trees enrich our lives by providing clean air, wildlife habitat, beauty, and inspiration. This year’s official theme is: “Trees are terrific … and color our world!”

All entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office by noon on April 1, 2026.

Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level. A select panel featuring DNR Sec. Josh Kurtz and other DNR staff will then choose the top three winning posters.

Each winner will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools ─ first place will win 15 trees, second place will receive 10, and third place will receive five. Teachers will be notified after the winners are chosen and school plantings will be scheduled this spring. Additionally, the top three prize winners will receive a Smokey Bear gift pack.

Details are available on the Maryland Forest Service’s Arbor Day Poster Contest webpage.