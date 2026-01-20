MDC to hold landowner prescribed burn workshop and demo burn Jan. 23 in Cook Station

Body

COOK STATION, Mo.—Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help landowners achieve their land management goals while encouraging native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. It can be dangerous and ineffective, however, if not used properly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting a Landowner Prescribed Burn Workshop for anyone interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire on their property. The workshop will take place this Friday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wurdack Farm, 164 Bales Road in Cook Station, Mo.

The event is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUs.

This workshop will discuss how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for habitat management. The program will be presented in two parts: online and an in-person demonstration burn.

The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and can be taken at the participant’s convenience before attending the in-person demonstration burn. The online portion can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUe. Attendees will need to bring their certificate of completion to the in-person demonstration burn.

Weather permitting, participants will conduct a prescribed burn under the guidance of MDC staff on Jan. 23. Those attending should dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, long sleeve shirts, and safety glasses. Wearing nylon or other synthetic materials should be avoided.

Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

The workshop will be taught by prescribed burn-certified MDC staff and is a prerequisite for having a burn plan developed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) or MDC.