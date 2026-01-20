New Research-Based Curriculum Uses Music-Making to Prepare Young Brains for Reading

A Song A Day PreK/K curriculum manual

Early childhood curriculum strengthens music skills that support reading achievement

I have been BLOWN away by what the students remember day to day. There is 100% engagement, and the kids are loving it. I’m loving it, too.” — Anna Quirk, reading specialist

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain research has revealed that auditory processing is foundational to language and literacy—and that singing and basic music skills help develop it. Building on this research, nonprofit Rock ‘n’ Read Project announced today the release of A Song A Day: Brain Prep for Pre-Readers , a new, research-based curriculum designed for preschoolers and kindergartners.Previously, Rock ‘n’ Read Project received $600,000 in grants from the Minnesota Legislature to launch a five-year initiative implementing a singing-based software program with 2,500 elementary students. The project resulted in significant gains in reading achievement, demonstrating the strong connection between music-making and literacy development.Published by Ventris Learning, A Song A Day: Brain Prep for Pre-Readers includes 50 fun, short, daily lessons that use singing and basic music skills to prepare young brains for reading. Lessons are carefully sequenced from 1 to 50 to support the development of auditory processing, auditory memory, phonological awareness, and beat synchronization—all skills correlated with reading achievement. Research shows, for example, that children who struggle to keep a steady beat are more likely to experience reading difficulties.“Kindergarten teachers can often identify which students will struggle with reading before formal instruction even begins,” said Ann Kay, co-founder of Rock ‘n’ Read Project. “Poor oral language skills, limited vocabulary, and weak grammar are symptoms of underlying brain development. That’s why we created a curriculum that actively engages every child in daily aural-oral language practice through music-making and movement.”Educators who have used A Song A Day report high engagement and strong learning outcomes. “I have been BLOWN away by what the students remember day to day,” said Anna Quirk, reading specialist, Hopkins Public Schools (MN). “There is 100% engagement, and the kids are loving it. I’m loving it, too.”A Song A Day: Brain Prep for Pre-Readers:• Embraces neuroscience. Early brain development is essential for proficient reading. On the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress, more than one-third of U.S. fourth graders could not read at a basic level.• Requires no musical background. “I was always the student and teacher who thought I couldn’t sing and felt intimidated by the prospect,” said a kindergarten teacher. “This program helped me grow in my confidence and enjoyment of singing.”• Inspires joy. “I absolutely loved the songs in this program,” said another kindergarten teacher who piloted the curriculum. “A few months in, I found myself singing them during transitions. Students began asking for specific songs, and by the end of the year, I was singing throughout the day.”• Creates a nurturing environment for children of all identities, abilities, and lived experiences.• Has been tested. An independent research foundation found that PreK and K students made statistically significant gains in music skills after completing A Song A Day. These skills are correlated with the development of auditory processing and memory—both linked to reading achievement.About Rock ‘n’ Read ProjectRock ‘n’ Read Project is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families, educators, and organizations use singing and basic music skills to develop young brains for reading. The organization provides training, research-based resources, and free tools for parents, care providers, and educators.Learn more at www.rocknreadproject.org

A Song A Day lesson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.