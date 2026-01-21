Virginia DBHDS, IntellectAbility, and ODU Launch Free eLearning to Support Adults with IDD and Substance Use Disorders

A free, first-of-its-kind eLearning course addressing critical workforce gaps at the intersection of IDD and substance use services.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility announced the launch of a free, first-of-its-kind eLearning course spearheaded by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), developed in collaboration with the Center for Implementation and Evaluation of Education Systems (CIEES) at Old Dominion University (ODU).Titled Working with Adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Disorders, the course was initiated by DBHDS to address a critical workforce training gap at the intersection of disability and substance use services, with ODU’s CIEES facilitating course development and IntellectAbility contributing subject matter expertise.Designed specifically for frontline supporters, direct support professionals, and provider agency staff, the course consists of 11 self-paced modules that provide practical, evidence-based guidance for supporting adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who experience substance use disorders (SUD). The training is completely free to access and use. ODU’s CIEES provided project oversight and collaborated closely with instructional designers, substance use disorder subject matter experts, and industry partners to ensure the content reflects real-world challenges and best practices.“We recognized a significant gap in accessible, evidence-based training for those supporting adults with IDD and SUD,” said Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility. “Through collaboration with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and ODU’s CIEES, we’re proud to deliver a resource that equips professionals and supporters with practical tools to improve outcomes for this underserved population.”Adults with IDD often face increased vulnerability to substance use disorders while encountering significant barriers to appropriate assessment, treatment, and long-term support. The course addresses these challenges by focusing on prevention, identification, communication strategies, and coordinated supports that promote safety, dignity, and community inclusion.“This collaboration represents a critical step toward building a workforce that is both informed and empowered to address the complex needs of adults with IDD and substance use disorders,” said Susan Moon, Registered Nurse Care Consultant, DBHDS. “By combining the expertise of IntellectAbility and ODU’s CIEES, we’re providing tools that can truly make a difference in people’s lives.”The training reflects DBHDS’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Virginia’s behavioral health workforce and improving access to high-quality, inclusive services for individuals with complex support needs.The Working with Adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Disorders course is now available online at:About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility improves the health, safety, and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through evidence-based tools, training, and person-centered practices. To learn more, visit www.replacingrisk.com About ODU CIEESThe Center for Implementation and Evaluation of Education Systems (CIEES) at Old Dominion University partners with public agencies and organizations to design, evaluate, and implement programs that improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities across education, health, and community systems. To learn more, visit www.cieesodu.org About Virginia DBHDSThe Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services works to ensure high-quality, accessible behavioral health and developmental disability services that promote recovery, resilience, and independence. To learn more, visit www.dbhds.virginia.gov

