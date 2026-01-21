2026 Award Applications Open to Organizations Demonstrating Best Practices in Workplace Mental Health

The Luv u Project and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health team to annualy offer Award

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Luv u Project announced today that the application period for the fifth annual Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace is now open.The Mattingly Workplace Award recognizes and celebrates organizations with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and well-being of their employees.The Mattingly Workplace Award is supported by the Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker HealthCenter in Mental Health, based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Learn more about the POE Center here. The online application form for the Mattingly Workplace Award can be found at The Luv u Project website, with submissions due on June 1, 2026.Employers with a broad range of high-quality mental health resources and a culture that supports the psychological well-being of workers are encouraged to apply for the award. Winners are highlighted in the media and showcased in professional and industry presentations and publications.“Each year, we take great pride in recognizing employers that clearly demonstrate the importance of mental well-being within their workforce. Award winners are distinguished by their comprehensive commitment to ensuring the mental health of every employee, while also serving as a model for others who aspire to reach the same goal,” said Rich Mattingly, Founder and President of The Luv u Project.An October 2021 Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine paper, "Organizational Best Practices Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace," provided the scientific basis for best practices that form the foundation for the Mattingly Workplace Award.The award considers the following eight categories of best practices:1. Healthy organizational culture2. Robust mental health benefits3. Availability of mental health resources4. Workplace policies and practices5. Healthy work environment6. Leadership support7. Documentation of outcomes8. InnovationBy celebrating outstanding initiatives, the Mattingly Workplace Award inspires other organizations to adopt and implement best and promising practices for workplace mental health.The presentation of this year’s award(s) will take place in November 2026.Read about last year’s award winners at https://theluvuproject.org/workplaceaward/ Contacts:The Luv u Project Rich Mattingly at crichmatt@theluvuproject.org

