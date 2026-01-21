Mozart Devco, LLC and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc. Sign Memorandum of Understanding For Energy Offtake

Agreement advances planning for waste-to-energy power generation in North Central New Mexico

SANTA FE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mozart Devco, LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, announced today that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc (“JMEC”), a regional electric cooperative serving northern New Mexico.Under the MOU, the parties will coordinate on technical planning, power offtake considerations, and enter into a power purchase agreement.The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation as Mozart advances development of its proposed Ohkay Owingeh 10 MW waste-to-energy facility, which is planned to convert municipal solid waste into continuous, clean electricity for the regional grid.“This MOU represents an important early step in aligning clean energy development with local grid priorities,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Mozart. “Working collaboratively with JMEC leadership allows us to plan responsibly and ensure the plant’s power generation is well-matched to regional demand.”Joseph Sanchez, CEO of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc., states, “We are pleased to announce our support of Mozart Devco and the proposed waste-to-energy plant. As a member-owned electric cooperative, JMEC supports responsible regional development, and we believe this opportunity aligns with our commitment to grid reliability, community benefits, and long-term member interests.”The proposed facility is part of Mozart’s broader effort to develop clean energy infrastructure in partnership with local pueblos, governments, regional waste authorities, and community stakeholders.About JMECJemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned utility founded in 1948. Serving over 31,000 members across five New Mexico counties via more than 4,000 miles of power lines, JMEC is, geographically, New Mexico’s largest electric co-op. Its mission is to provide reliable, affordable power while supporting community quality of life.About Mozart Devco, LLCMozart Devco, LLC is a Dallas-based developer of clean energy infrastructure projects, founded in 2022.Mozart Business Contacts:Mark Rutledge – Chief Executive Officermrutledge@mozartdevco.comMichael Dwinnell – Chief Development Officermdwinnell@mozartdevco.com

