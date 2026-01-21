Boulder Care Names Nationally-Recognized Addiction Medicine Leader Dr. Ayesha Appa Senior VP of Medical Affairs

Dr. Ayesha Appa will lead clinical strategy, quality, and research as Boulder expands access to industry-leading addiction care

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Care, one of the nation’s fastest-growing addiction medicine providers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ayesha Appa as the Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. As Boulder expands to meet the needs of millions of people with substance use disorders, Dr. Appa will lead the company’s clinical strategy to deliver industry-leading outcomes at scale for patients, communities, and health plans.Dr. Appa is a triple board–certified physician in Addiction Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Internal Medicine, with a career dedicated to expanding access to high-quality addiction care for patients historically excluded from traditional systems. She has delivered frontline care, conducted pioneering research linking harm reduction approaches to improved clinical outcomes, and operationalized low-barrier care models within complex health systems. Her work sits at the intersection of evidence, compassion, and scale — positioning her to help Boulder translate clinical excellence into real-world impact for millions of patients.“Dr. Appa is one of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders in addiction medicine today,” said Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder Care. “As Boulder expands across the country, we have the opportunity to redefine what high-quality addiction care looks like at scale. Dr. Appa brings the clinical leadership, scientific rigor, and systems-level thinking needed to ensure our care remains deeply human, scientifically rigorous, and capable of driving durable outcomes for patients, communities, and payers.”To date, Boulder Care has supported 35,000 patients, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing outpatient addiction treatment programs in the United States. By providing care directly to patients via smartphone, Boulder eliminates traditional barriers to access and delivers industry-leading outcomes:- Boulder patients are three times more likely to remain in recovery compared to industry benchmarks- Boulder’s quality and effectiveness measures rank in the 90th percentile of HEDIS measures- Health plan partners report 40–50% cost savings through reduced utilization of Emergency Departments and inpatient treatment programs“I’ve seen firsthand the power of care that is both evidence-based and deeply compassionate,” said Dr. Appa. “ To address a public health crisis of this scale, we need every available pathway to care. Boulder’s approach has the potential to deliver transformative care to the millions of people who need it. I’m energized by the opportunity to help scale outcomes that matter for individuals, families, American communities, and the healthcare system at large.”Dr. Appa is an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and a nationally recognized leader in low-barrier addiction care. She previously directed San Francisco General Hospital’s Health Access Point clinic, a pioneering program integrating substance use treatment, harm reduction, HIV prevention, and primary care. In 2024, she received the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Avenir Award for highly innovative research with the potential to transform addiction care delivery and currently serves as principal investigator on a NIDA-funded randomized clinical trial focused on opioid overdose prevention.At Boulder, Dr. Appa will bring this lens to scaling addiction care that is clinically rigorous, operationally sustainable, and designed to meet patients where they are.About Boulder CareBoulder is a leader in high-quality addiction medicine, providing evidence-based treatment for opioid and alcohol use over telehealth. Dedicated care teams collaborate to provide low-barrier access to medication-based treatment and emphasize long-term support as patients work toward unique recovery goals. Boulder partners with health plans and community organizations to offer affordable treatment to patients across the U.S. Learn more about Boulder’s mission to improve the lives of people with substance use disorders at www.boulder.care or contact us at press@boulder.care.Media Contactpress@boulder.care

