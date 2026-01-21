Everglades Farm Launches New Website Designed to Make Growing Tropical Trees Easier Than Ever

Everglades Farm owner Noah Aguilar at the Florida-based nursery where rare plants and exotic tropical fruit trees are cultivated and shipped nationwide using modern e-commerce and customer-first practices.

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everglades Farm , a Florida-based nursery known for rare and hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, has officially launched a redesigned website aimed at creating a more seamless and informative experience for home gardeners nationwide.The new website reflects Everglades Farm’s continued commitment to customer education and accessibility, offering a cleaner layout, easier navigation, and new tools that help customers feel confident from purchase to planting.Visitors can now quickly explore available plants, sign up for product updates through the nursery’s newsletter, access exclusive offers and coupons, and learn how to care for their trees through Everglades Farm’s new blog, The Green Thumb Guide “Our goal was to build a website that feels as supportive as walking into a local nursery,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “Whether someone is buying their first tropical tree or expanding an existing garden, the new site makes it easier to find the right plants, stay informed, and learn how to help them thrive.”The Green Thumb Guide was created to serve as an ongoing educational resource, offering practical gardening tips, planting guidance, and seasonal insights tailored to both beginner and experienced growers. Combined with email sign-ups for product updates and promotions, the site gives customers multiple ways to stay connected and informed throughout the year.The website redesign also supports Everglades Farm’s broader mission of helping people grow meaningful food at home. By simplifying the shopping experience and expanding access to educational content, the nursery aims to remove common barriers that prevent people from starting or sustaining home gardens.The new website is now live at www.everglades.farm About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm ###

