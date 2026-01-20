Scalise Highlights Democrats’ Radical Agenda, Trump’s Record of Delivering for American People

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ America Reports to discuss President Trump’s commitment to law and order, the rampant fraud in Minnesota, and Democrats’ calls to defund and abolish ICE. Additionally, Leader Scalise touted President Trump’s historic year in office of reversing Biden's failures and delivering on his promises.

On President Trump restoring law and order amid anti-ICE chaos:

“Well, what President Trump is trying to do is restore law and order in a place that has deemed themselves a sanctuary city and frankly, made it less safe for the people of Minneapolis, which is really unfortunate because I think you talk to most people, they want safety and security in their streets. They want violent criminals out of this country, and they support law enforcement. Unfortunately, the left has moved further and further away from that. They want to defund ICE. They want to defund police. This is really, I think, the craziness of where the left is going, where their position is against law enforcement. We've got to get back to law and order.”

On the widespread fraud in Minnesota:

“Also, [Rep. Omar] is trying to defend the billions of dollars of fraud stolen from taxpayers in Minneapolis. You've seen the fraud from the Somali population that's on full display. We can't even tell you how high the number is. It started in the billions. It could be in the double-digit billions, John, stolen from the American taxpayer. People in Minnesota, daycare centers, where the money is supposed to go to kids, and in fact, it was stolen. Some of it might have ended up in the hands of terrorist organizations outside of America. They want to cover that up. We're not going to cover it up. We're holding hearings on this. We're going to get to the bottom of it. The Trump Justice Department is going to hold people accountable. If people stole money from the taxpayer, they ought to go to jail.”



On Democrats opposing DHS funding:

“Well, think about this: The Democrat Minority Leader has been for open borders for a long, long time under Joe Biden. He let it happen. When President Trump got elected in part on a platform of securing America's border, we brought a bill to fund the security of the border, securing America's border, funding more border patrol, and giving them the tools so they can take on the cartels in Mexico. And Hakeem Jeffries led the fight against that. He voted against it. So is it any surprise that he wants to defund our Homeland Security Agency? Of course not. We're still going to move these bills because it's important that the government get funded and we do our business.”

On Democrats’ radical agenda and President Trump delivering on his promises:

“The Democrats want to defund the police. They want to defund law enforcement. Ultimately, what they really want to do is impeach Donald Trump. They've made it very clear they are the party of impeachment. That's why they want power. They want to take the House back in November so they can immediately impeach the President and stop the agenda. That's what they care about, is power, just raw power. I think people are sick of that naked search for power as opposed to working with this President, who was duly elected to go get this country back on track, to mop up the mess that Joe Biden created. Four years of higher costs, higher inflation, out-of-control policies, open border, millions of people coming in illegally, including criminals. President Trump was elected to stop it, and he's doing that. He's following through on his promises. Just a year in, today, a year in, and a lot of things that have already been done, and there's more work to do, and Democrats want to stop that progress.”

