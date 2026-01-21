Industry Analyst offers comment to news media for AI, 5G, Wireless, Telecom and Technology coverage

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry

“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”.” — Dick Martin, former AT&T EVP of Public Relations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan announces his availability as a trusted resource to offer comment to reporters and the news media with their coverage of industry news in areas like AI 5G , wireless, telecom, and technology.Kagan is one of the best-known and most highly quoted Industry Analysts and columnists in the industry, over several decades.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin underscores Kagan's influence, writing in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars: "Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry."Kagan's work bridges complex technology trends with clear, practical insight for business executives, investors, customers and workers.Jeff Kagan has also written thousands of columns and articles, sharing his valued opinion.Contact Jeff Kagan by e-mail at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com Google: search for Jeff Kagan on "Google News" and "Google All"LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based industry analyst , columnist, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.

