Real Dating Expands Conversation-First Growth Strategy Ahead of Valentine’s Day

MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Dating, the values-first dating app focused on verified, intentional connections, is building on its community-led growth strategy after a social media moment that resonated deeply with modern singles. Following a TikTok post that has surpassed 4.1 million views and garnered about 2,000 comments, the company is doubling down on its belief that conversations on social media should take the wheel in redefining dating culture.Real Dating is looking to use this viral moment to listen, engage and co-create with its audience. The overwhelming response to the viral post about a dad giving his daughter some much needed ‘move on’ advice, revealed a clear appetite for sincerity, reflection and accountability in dating conversations.“What surprised us most was how alive the comment section became. People weren’t just reacting. They were reflecting, joking, and challenging each other,” said a member of the Real Dating leadership team. “Lots of people wrote along the lines of booking dating consultations with this super dad and that perfectly captured where people are these days when it comes to dating. We are ready for deeper conversations!”Trust Remains the Core Brand MessageAt the foundation of Real Dating’s community-based approach is trust and safety. The app continues to prioritize verification and intentional participation as requirements to go live. Through ongoing verification incentives, Real Dating rewards users who commit to showing up honestly and who share the belief that real dating requires more than a curated profile photo and endless swiping.Valentine’s Giveaway Campaign: “What’s Missing From Modern Dating?”(January 19 – February 7)As Valentine’s Day approaches, Real Dating is launching a conversation-driven campaign that intentionally pushes back against overly commercialized dating narratives.Rather than focusing on grand gestures or idealized romance, the campaign centers on one idea: What’s missing from modern dating?Running from January 18 through February 7 across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, the campaign invites singles to really get into it in an open dialogue about their dating experiences (and lack of experiences). This is not a traditional giveaway, it is a conversation-first initiative designed to spark meaningful engagement and honest reflection.Participants are invited to respond to three required prompts:1- What are you actually looking for in dating right now?2- How have dating apps impacted your dating experience so far?3- What do you wish would change about dating moving forward?Responses can take any form; talking videos, voiceovers, text-based posts, photo compilations or even AI-generated visuals because there’s more than one way to get a point across.Two winners will receive $50 eGift cards from their choice of retailers, selected based on the quality of engagement and conversations sparked, not based on likes or follower count. Winners will be announced on February 10. Eligibility is intentionally designed to support authentic participation: entrants must be U.S.-based, 25+ and need to follow Real Dating’s social channels, download the app and activate their free verified profile.About Real DatingReal Dating is an intentionally designed dating app that prioritizes verification, clear signals of intent and values-based matchmaking. Launched in April 2025, Real Dating helps members build genuine connections rather than collect matches.Available nationwide with an initial focus on East Coast cities, Real Dating continues to expand its features, including verification-first profiles and premium matchmaking tools.Real Dating is actively seeking partnerships with media outlets, creators and brands aligned with its mission of intentional, human-centered dating.For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, contact Business@RealDatingNow.com

