K Group Companies Launches the NRGHawk Platform Nationwide for Advanced Energy Intelligence

Real-time insights into micro‑shifts in equipment performance, helping organizations act early and prevent costly downtime before it happens.

Many buildings lack energy management, wasting nearly 30% of their energy. NRGHawk closes this gap with an affordable, retrofit-ready platform delivering predictive insights and fast ROI.” — Mike Kuncaitis, Chief Product Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K GROUP COMPANIES - a recognized industry leader in physical security, building automation, and master systems integration - proudly announces the nationwide launch of the NRGHawk platform. A hardware and software solution here to help you take control of your building’s energy and equipment - without the complexity or high costs. Our platform gives you real-time insights, helps predict failures before they happen, and helps you save money across all your heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems.

Energy Management Made Simple

Gain control over energy spend, reduce downtime, and simplify compliance. NRGHawk’s analytics help you catch issues before they escalate - whether it’s a data center mini-split, AHU, a walk-in cooler, or a brewing issue in a vacant unit. The result: measurable savings and proactive advantages.

Technology Meets Expertise

NRGHawk is secure by design and built for busy teams managing multiple buildings. With a plug-and-play setup that works with your existing equipment - no matter what the brand - you’ll be up and running quickly.

With this launch, NRGHawk customers gain more than a platform - they gain a partner. Our specialized team, known for its expertise in technology integration and risk management, ensures seamless deployment and ongoing support. From installation to optimization, we make sure NRGHawk delivers maximum value from day one.

The Vision Behind NRGHawk

“According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) research, most small and mid-sized commercial buildings still lack an energy management system, and that nearly 30% of energy is wasted due to equipment misconfigurations.” said Mike Kuncaitis, Chief Product Officer. “These are the gaps that NRGHawk was built to close. We wanted a retrofit-ready, affordable platform that gives those on the frontlines, enterprise-level visibility, predictive insights, and quick ROI.”

Proven Results

Early adopters are already seeing results. NRGHawk helps facilities quickly identify misconfigurations and exposes performance changes early, before they become costly failures. Fast insights. Measurable savings. Peace of mind. The NRGHawk platform delivers - without requiring major capital investments or complex installations and setups.

One notable success story comes from a maintenance lead at a premier senior living facility: “NRGHawk helped us catch a walk-in cooler failure before it happened - saving us upwards of $6,500 in one incident alone.”

Why Partner with K Group Companies?

Our team is more than a support channel - it’s an extension of your facilities team. With deep expertise in building systems and operational risk management, we ensure NRGHawk customers maximize the platform’s value from day one.

Join the Movement

By partnering with K Group Companies and leveraging NRGHawk’s analytics, facility teams and contractors are boosting operational maturity, reducing risk, and unlocking new value for their organizations.

Website: https://www.nrghawk.com/

