Reed Family Dentistry Celebrates Award-Winning 2025, Honored for Excellence in Patient Care and Community Service

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Family Dentistry wrapped up an exceptional year of recognition in 2025, earning multiple prestigious awards and honors that reflect the practice’s commitment to outstanding dental care, family-focused service, and meaningful community involvement throughout the Mid-South region.The third-generation, family-owned dental practice topped The Commercial Appeal’s Memphis Most Community Choice Awards by winning first place in the Dental Clinic category, a distinction voted on by the community and a testament to the trust patients place in the practice.Adding to the year’s achievements, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed were both named to Memphis Magazine’s Top Dentists List for 2025, recognizing their clinical excellence, professionalism, and dedication to patient care as selected by their peers in the dental community.The practice was also honored by families across the region, placing 2nd in the Pediatric Dental Clinic category in Memphis Parent Magazine’s 2025 Family Choice Awards , highlighting Reed Family Dentistry’s welcoming environment and compassionate approach to caring for children.Local recognition continued with Reed Family Dentistry being named Best Dental Clinic and Dr. Kevin Reed earning the Best Dentist title in The Covington Leader’s 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards, reinforcing the practice’s reputation for excellence in the Covington area where it is proud to have an office in addition to its Millington location.Reed Family Dentistry was also featured in At Home Memphis & Mid-South Magazine’s “On a Good Note” section for its ongoing community involvement. The recognition spotlighted the team’s participation in initiatives such as Mid-South Mission of Mercy, providing free dental services to underserved individuals in the region.Service to the community has been a longstanding tradition for the Reed Family Dentistry team. Over the years, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor have made mission trips to Honduras to provide dental care to those in need. Dr. Kevin began serving on Church Health’s team of volunteer dentists at the nonprofit’s inception in 1988. Both Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor volunteer with Donated Dental Services and Mid-South Mission of Mercy, offering free dental care to qualifying patients.“We believe dentistry is about more than teeth,” said Dr. Kevin Reed. “It’s about building relationships, serving families, and giving back to the community that supports us. Each of these honors reflects the incredible patients we serve and the dedicated team we are fortunate to have.”Millington’s first-ever dental practice, Reed Family Dentistry recently celebrated 75 years of treating people, not just teeth. The practice is currently run by father and son dentists, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed. The practice was started soon after World War II in 1949 by Kevin’s father, Dr. Loyd Reed. The Reeds credit their training at the Pankey Institute , a world-renowned dental continuing education facility, for their ability to effectively serve the community for 75 years and counting.With an award-winning year behind them, Reed Family Dentistry looks ahead to continuing its mission of delivering high-quality, compassionate dental care while making a positive impact throughout the Mid-South region.To learn more about Reed Family Dentistry’s 75 years of service, visit www.reedfamilydentistry.com/celebrating-75-years About Reed Family Dentistry:For 75 years, Reed Family Dentistry has served as a premier dental practice dedicated to treating people, not just teeth. With offices in Covington, TN and Millington, TN, Reed Family Dentistry is a third-generation, family-owned practice providing a wide array of dental services including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal care and more. The practice is led by Dr. Kevin Reed and his son, Dr. Taylor Reed. For more information, visit https://reedfamilydentistry.com/

Reed Family Dentistry at 75

