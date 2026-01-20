Minister Enoch Godongwana calls for budget tips submissions
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the 2026 Budget. Minister Godongwana will deliver the National Budget Speech on 25 February 2026. The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.
People may submit views on:
- government spending priorities
- addressing a large budget deficit
- stabilising State-Owned Entity finances
- energy and water investments
- tax policies
- debt sustainability
- municipal finances
- any other economy-related topics
Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions.
Submissions can be sent to the National Treasury using this link: Budget Tips.
Please keep contributions concise and to the point, not longer than 300 words.
Closing date for submissions: 16 February 2026
