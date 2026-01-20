Minister Enoch Godongwana calls for budget tips submissions

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the 2026 Budget. Minister Godongwana will deliver the National Budget Speech on 25 February 2026. The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.

People may submit views on:

government spending priorities

addressing a large budget deficit

stabilising State-Owned Entity finances

energy and water investments

tax policies

debt sustainability

municipal finances

any other economy-related topics

Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions.

Submissions can be sent to the National Treasury using this link: Budget Tips.

Please keep contributions concise and to the point, not longer than 300 words.

Tag us on our social media accounts using the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2026:

Closing date for submissions: 16 February 2026

