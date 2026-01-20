Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on benefits processing for deceased family of Mr Phila Mntambo

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth learned with shock and sadness about the tragic incident and passing of 59-year old Mr Phila Mntambo who was an employee at the Steelbank Merchants in Pinetown, Durban. Upon seeing the news report, the Minister immediately instructed the Director General, Ms Jacky Molisane to furnish her with the report of the tragic incident. The Minister is pleased to report that the benefits of Ms Mncwabe, the widow of the deceased, are being processed and will be paid in less than a month.

Mr Mntambo had reportedly sustained head, face and chest injuries and further lost his left arm, while allegedly cleaning a machine during his night shift. Due to the severity of his injuries, sadly, Mr Mntambo passed away in hospital a few days later.

According to media reports, the family had been left without full disclosure by the employer as to what had transpired on that fateful night that Mr Mntambo had worked his night shift, and report that he had previously complained about being tasked with operating machines, which was not part of his delegation as a cleaner.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chief Inspector, Mr Mlungisi Zondi, was tasked with preparing a preliminary report on the incident to establish all the necessary facts surrounding the death of the employee. The preliminary report outlines the circumstances of the incident, which allegedly took place on 29 June 2024. Following the incident, the Department conducted an inspection at the company to determine the cause and assess the employer’s compliance with occupational health and safety requirements. The investigation revealed several areas of non-compliance in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 (Act No. 85 of 1993).

The Ministry has spoken to the family of Mr Mntambo and can confirm that the claim is being processed in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

Minister Meth wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family of Mr Mntambo and has urged the Department to fast-track the processing of the claims and assist the family to find closure around the incident.

“I was deeply touched by the news report of the family of Mr Mntambo. It cannot be that an employee can be fatally injured at work while operating machinery that he is not even trained for, and things simply continue as if nothing happened. We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the family receives the necessary support,” says Minister Meth.

The Minister further extends sincere condolences to the families who lost children in the Vaal scholar transport accident, as well as those affected by the floods in the north eastern region of the country, namely Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

