Governor Abbott Receives “Back The Blue” Award At 32nd Annual Cops’ Cop Banquet

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2026 | Dallas, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the Dallas Police Department's Assist the Officer Foundation’s 32nd annual Cops' Cop banquet.

"States and communities need law enforcement and leaders who are committed to the cause of public safety," said Governor Abbott. "You represent the very best of our great state, and Texas is better today because of what you do every day. I just want you to know you have a governor who has your back, and together, we will keep Texas safe and secure."

The event was emceed by CBS11 news reporter Amelia Mugavero. The Governor was joined at the event by Assist the Officer Foundation Chairman and Dallas Police Department Sergeant Ed Lujan, Dallas Police Officer James Parnell, and other law enforcement leaders.

During his remarks, the Governor thanked the police officers for their dedication to protect Texas citizens and uphold the rule of law every day. The Governor also highlighted the back the blue legislation he signed into law this past session - the strongest bail reform package in history - which ended the revolving door for violent criminals and is taking violent criminals off our streets. After his remarks, Governor Abbott was presented the “Back the Blue” Award in recognition of his dedication to the Dallas Police Department.

