Innovation & Science Fund Expansion Strengthens Saskatchewan Research Excellence

January 20, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is expanding the Innovation & Science Fund (ISF) with a $2.4 million investment, bringing total funding to $5.2 million, and introducing four new program streams designed to deepen support for institutions, drive economic growth and strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in research and innovation.

Aligned with Saskatchewan's Research Strategy, the expanded ISF enables targeted responses to emerging research opportunities across the province's priority areas of agriculture, life sciences, energy and mining and critical minerals.

By strengthening support for Saskatchewan's research community, the expanded ISF will build capacity, meet growing demand and help accelerate research breakthroughs with provincial and global impact.

"These enhancements reflect our government's commitment to ensuring Saskatchewan remains a leader in research and innovation," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By nearly doubling the ISF budget and introducing new streams, we are creating opportunities for researchers to tackle complex challenges and drive economic growth in our province."

ISF will continue to support initiatives at post-secondary and research institutions in Saskatchewan, while the new streams extend support to the broader research ecosystem, encouraging greater international collaboration and industry partnerships.

The four program streams include:

Research Infrastructure : Supporting the upgrade, acquisition and sustainability of research facilities and equipment.

: Supporting the upgrade, acquisition and sustainability of research facilities and equipment. Research Projects : Funding high-impact projects that advance innovation and deliver economic benefits in priority areas.

: Funding high-impact projects that advance innovation and deliver economic benefits in priority areas. Research Ecosystem : Strengthening programs and organizations that help researchers accelerate discovery and commercialization.

: Strengthening programs and organizations that help researchers accelerate discovery and commercialization. International Research Collaboration: Connecting Saskatchewan researchers with leading global institutions to expand knowledge exchange, external funding and access to specialized facilities.

"Research and innovation are essential to Saskatchewan's future prosperity," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "Expanding the ISF gives our researchers and institutions the tools they need to compete globally, collaborate internationally and deliver solutions that matter to Saskatchewan people."

The expanded program is launching April 1, 2026 with funding decisions expected Summer 2026.

Between 2018 and 2024, ISF invested $18 million, leveraging $137 million in external funding to support academic research projects, including the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Fuel Corrosion Laboratory (University of Regina), the HAWC Science Mission (University of Saskatchewan) and geospatial and remote sensing tools for sustainability (Saskatchewan Polytechnic).

More information on ISF program guidelines and eligibility is available at innovationsask.ca/programs/isf.

